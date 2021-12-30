 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Florida Man tries to pet tiger at zoo after hours. This is bad news...for the tiger   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Endangered species, Malayan tiger, Tiger, Sheriff, USA TODAY FACT CHECK, endangered species, Lee Health, deputy shot  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have shot the guy. The tiger was just being a tiger.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn it so much. I farking HATE stories like this. Why the fark does the poor tiger have to be killed because some dumbfark farked with it.

farking people.

fark.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: They should have shot the guy. The tiger was just being a tiger.


These were my exact words when I saw this story.  Dude was only authorized to be cleaning the gift shop and bathrooms.  He chose to cross one barrier to get that close to the tiger.  He was trespassing in the tiger's domain.

I don't understand why the zoo didn't use a tranq on the tiger before ever calling the police.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just shoot the ground next to the tiger first.  If it doesn't release him, just shoot the guy and flip him over the fence.

Problem solved.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Goddamn it so much. I farking HATE stories like this. Why the fark does the poor tiger have to be killed because some dumbfark farked with it.

farking people.

fark.


I don't agree with it, but once we make the decision that an animal gets to spend the rest of its life in a cage for our amusement, it's pretty clear what the pecking order is. The tiger is not on top.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's truly sad that the tiger was shot before finishing his meal.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We can put endangered animals in the zoo but as long as humans are around, they're still endangered.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The tiger was doing Darwin's work. Police shouldn't have interrupted him.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: They should have shot the guy. The tiger was just being a tiger.


In fairness, Florida Man was just being Florida Man.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lsherm: FlashHarry: Goddamn it so much. I farking HATE stories like this. Why the fark does the poor tiger have to be killed because some dumbfark farked with it.

farking people.

fark.

I don't agree with it, but once we make the decision that an animal gets to spend the rest of its life in a cage for our amusement, it's pretty clear what the pecking order is. The tiger is not on top.


I dunno....I think the moron sticking his arm through the fence could've....used a hand....in this fight.


/Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaa!
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Right or wrong, it's more typical than not for a wild animal that attacks a human for any reason to shortly thereafter meet its demise. Probably less so for captive animals depending on the circumstances, but even a dumbass human will always take precedence over an animal if a choice has to be made. That will never change.
 
Headso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I learned 1 thing from watching that stupid tiger king series is that tigers are apparently a dime a dozen, should be no problem replacing the one they shot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tiger be like
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

That arm belongs to the tiger now.
You have two choices.
You wait until the tiger is done with it.
Or if you're in a hurry to go home, we cut it off.
Either way you get fined for feeding the animals.

Why punish the tiger?  That guy should be forced to pay restitution to the zoo.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dude has to wear a tiger suit for the next ten years.  Act like a tiger for the gawkers.  No Lindy dancing or you get the shock probe.
And 'collect' tiger sperm for repopulation efforts.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: The tiger was doing Darwin's work. Police shouldn't have interrupted him.


Exactly. The tiger figured, "This guy wants to get eaten, and who am I to deny him?"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, cops second option was to shoot the tiger?  He didn't have a taser or pepper spray?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: Right or wrong, it's more typical than not for a wild animal that attacks a human for any reason to shortly thereafter meet its demise. Probably less so for captive animals depending on the circumstances, but even a dumbass human will always take precedence over an animal if a choice has to be made. That will never change.


Only because of the lawsuits. I really hate this country sometimes.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So, cops second option was to shoot the tiger?  He didn't have a taser or pepper spray?


Look, killing the tiger was probably the worst course of action, given that it's doing what it's supposed and expected to do.

Having said that, it already had the dudes arm in it's mouth, I'm not sure pissing it the fark off with pepper spray is going to make the situation better.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So, cops second option was to shoot the tiger?  He didn't have a taser or pepper spray?


You must be new here. Cops' first action--in any situation--is to reach for the gun and open fire.

Dog barking at you? BLAM!

Tiger grabs a guy's arm? BLAM!

Disabled guy sitting by the side of the road with his hands up? BLAM!

Accidentally open the wrong apartment door? BLAM!

Guy turns around to get his wallet? BLAM!

Reach for your taser but get confused? BLAM!

And those are just the ones I can think of off the top of my head.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Jake Havechek: They should have shot the guy. The tiger was just being a tiger.

In fairness, Florida Man was just being Florida Man.


Every tiger has an important part to play in the preservation of its species.

Can Florida Man say the same?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cops in Florida not carry tasers?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kal El Is The Most Loving Jaguar Besides Ma-Tzu...
Youtube UdwRo9wfKmc
 
btraz70
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Zoos are bad.  People are worse.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It appears the zoo authorities think that tigers are like that crocodile in Peter Pan.
Once the croc had a taste of Hook, he wanted the rest of him!

cilisos.myView Full Size
\

Tick-tock M'fer!
 
