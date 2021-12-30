 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   When a huge 15ft great white shark has a massive nom nom nom mark on its body like this one photographed off of Isla Guadalupe, Mexico, you just know the mystery beast who bit him has to be a monster   (thesun.ie) divider line
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My money's on an Orca.  Those things are downright evil.  They love to eat out a Great White's liver.

The Insane Biology of: The Orca
Youtube GimCcrwYxdE
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why they don't call them cuddle whales
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

optikeye: That's why they don't call them cuddle whales


You really don't want to know how sperm whales got their name.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My money is on dolphins. Those bastards are all smiles when they think somebody's watching, but the moment we look away...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Killer whales hate sharks.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: optikeye: That's why they don't call them cuddle whales

You really don't want to know how sperm whales got their name.


I *am* how sperm whales got their name.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or it's a wound from when it was much smaller.

I have a scar from abdominal surgery when I was 7 months old.  It's 9 inches long now, was only 2-3 according to my mother.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: My money is on dolphins. Those bastards are all smiles when they think somebody's watching, but the moment we look away...


... homosexual gang rape.


Seriously.  Dolphins do that.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Killer whale, as others have said, or maybe it's an old scar and happened when it was much smaller from a bigger shark.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was hot and I was hungry
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
QFarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I suspect it is an injury from when it was younger/smaller.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Skeleton Man:

I *am* how sperm whales got their name.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
COVID19
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
don't click on the "zombie shark" link on that page.. just... don't
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'mating scar'. I think I've got a few of those.
 
keldaria
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He has a hickie guys, stop making such a big deal out of it, you are embarrassing him.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Coyote with mange
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I was hot and I was hungry


How do you sit down?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Star Wars: Phantom Menace - Always A Bigger Fish (Movie Clip)
Youtube GIAXWFCz-Rg
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GIAXWFCz​-Rg?start=74]


geom_00: [c.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


That would have been an EPIC Simulpost
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

QFarker: I suspect it is an injury from when it was younger/smaller.


Every injury is from when you're younger.  Just like ever photo is from the past.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Killer whales hate sharks.


No they don't. Killer whales love sharks, well, at least the taste of their liver.

The don't kill great white sharks out of hate. They kill them out of deliciousness.

Now, when killer whales kill Sea World employees, that's out of hate.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: HugeMistake: My money is on dolphins. Those bastards are all smiles when they think somebody's watching, but the moment we look away...

... homosexual gang rape.


Seriously.  Dolphins do that.


Suddenly, I don't want to swim with the dolphins.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: My money's on an Orca.  Those things are downright evil.  They love to eat out a Great White's liver.

[YouTube video: The Insane Biology of: The Orca]


An orca would have taken a chunk.  A giant chunk should be missing.  That looks to me like a sucker scar from a giant squid.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
a couple years ago i caught a 40in northern pike with a recent bite mark that nearly spanned the width of it's body on both sides right behind the dorsal fin.  my first thought is that there is a muskie in the area but i've never even heard of one being caught there.  in my mind's eye i picture some monster northern swimming around smashing the other fish and breaking lines.
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: QFarker: I suspect it is an injury from when it was younger/smaller.

Every injury is from when you're younger.  Just like ever photo is from the past.


You haven't heard of the future cam?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: a couple years ago i caught a 40in northern pike with a recent bite mark that nearly spanned the width of it's body on both sides right behind the dorsal fin.  my first thought is that there is a muskie in the area but i've never even heard of one being caught there.  in my mind's eye i picture some monster northern swimming around smashing the other fish and breaking lines.


General Sherman perhaps?

/ shouldn't be obscure on FARK, but then FARK had changed a lot in the last few years.
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His girlfriend is a freaky biter. His friends never warned him not to stick his dick in crazy.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: My money's on an Orca.  Those things are downright evil.  They love to eat out a Great White's liver.

[YouTube video: The Insane Biology of: The Orca]


Came here to say the same thing. That is more than likely a juvenile orca bite. People don't realize, that as big as great whites are, orcas can weigh up to 4+ tons, and be 25' long. And they love them some shark livers, which is right where that bite is
 
uberaverage
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There is nothing scarier than the ocean. Nothing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Actually...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sweet dreams.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This Is Why Orcas Are Called Killer Whales
Youtube 4CzYXfBeIdM
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's Gen X thing like a tattoo but for sharks.   Dude dropped out of Shark School.  Got a decent job at the Dol Gen (boss was cool).  One Saturday night, with nothing better to to, he goes in to the Bite Studio for 'an epic B'  Just take up the whole side, bro.  Or when you get to $120 stop cause that's all I have.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: QFarker: I suspect it is an injury from when it was younger/smaller.

Every injury is from when you're younger.  Just like ever photo is from the past.


Thank you, Mr Hedberg.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: QFarker: I suspect it is an injury from when it was younger/smaller.

Every injury is from when you're younger.  Just like ever photo is from the past.


The youngest photo of you is also the oldest.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Russ1642: Killer whales hate sharks.

No they don't. Killer whales love sharks, well, at least the taste of their liver.

The don't kill great white sharks out of hate. They kill them out of deliciousness.

Now, when killer whales kill Sea World employees, that's out of hate.


Mind you, I think most of us are on the side of the killer whales in that last one.
 
smilingcorpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: squegeebooo: QFarker: I suspect it is an injury from when it was younger/smaller.

Every injury is from when you're younger.  Just like ever photo is from the past.

Thank you, Mr Hedberg.


Also, all words are made up.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Now, when killer whales kill Sea World employees, that's out of hate.


And they deserve it.

They stopped that Shamu shiat, didn't they?
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

squegeebooo: QFarker: I suspect it is an injury from when it was younger/smaller.

Every injury is from when you're younger.  Just like ever photo is from the past.


I once told a guy I would slap him so hard his kids would be born bruised.

And what about knocking someone into next week?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HugeMistake: Tom-Servo: Russ1642: Killer whales hate sharks.

No they don't. Killer whales love sharks, well, at least the taste of their liver.

The don't kill great white sharks out of hate. They kill them out of deliciousness.

Now, when killer whales kill Sea World employees, that's out of hate.

Mind you, I think most of us are on the side of the killer whales in that last one.


Not in the slightest, unless it was some upper management that got chomped instead of low level employees.
 
