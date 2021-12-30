 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Pro-covid snot-bubbler decides to upgrade from racist bagel shop tirades to bioterrorism   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people you need to punch in the f*cking face.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Some people you need to punch in the f*cking face.


In this case, karma is going to sort this out soonish.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when we used to joke that Obama should come out in favor of breathing, just to get the tighty-righties to stop breathing. I'm beginning to think that that might actually have worked.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
being white, she will run around, unrestrained, until someone meets a violent end.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lots of use for this lately.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's go Darwin
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cue the "stop calling dog food 'dog food', humans can eat it too" folks.
 
eagles95
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.
Me: we all are boosted and our 5G overlords tell us you are full of shiat


/That got her started on how Obama was turning off 3G service to stick it to real Americans who don't upgrade their cell phones yearly
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Malevolent thoughtlessness.  That is simply evil.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eagles95: My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.


She sounds lovely...
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let's go Darwin.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope she infected everyone at that dumb fark rally.
 
ongbok
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She doesn't look very well either. I'm guessing by next week, she will be taking up an ICU bed, and in the coming weeks so will several of the other people that attended that rally.
 
Astorix
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.
Me: we all are boosted and our 5G overlords tell us you are full of shiat


/That got her started on how Obama was turning off 3G service to stick it to real Americans who don't upgrade their cell phones yearly


Where The Fark do they come up with this bullshiat? To what farking end would they want to spike the boosters with blood clot causing proteins? What makes her think corporate America would go along with the legal implications of willful harm without a single court challenge?

What's that? Purposely introduce proteins that will kill healthy patients and open ourselves to liability claims that grossly exceed the value of our companies assets even though Covid has given us the ability to print money? Sure why not, that checks out.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
maybe, just maybe...the virus helps raise the overall percentage of people who can think critically

Fark user imageView Full Size


/imma go pray on this
//is 'pray on this' a thing?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

keldaria: eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.
Me: we all are boosted and our 5G overlords tell us you are full of shiat


/That got her started on how Obama was turning off 3G service to stick it to real Americans who don't upgrade their cell phones yearly

Where The Fark do they come up with this bullshiat? To what farking end would they want to spike the boosters with blood clot causing proteins? What makes her think corporate America would go along with the legal implications of willful harm without a single court challenge?

What's that? Purposely introduce proteins that will kill healthy patients and open ourselves to liability claims that grossly exceed the value of our companies assets even though Covid has given us the ability to print money? Sure why not, that checks out.


logical thinking wasn't used to arrive at an antivax position.  As such, logical thinking won't help change their minds.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.


...why would the Democrats want to kill their own supporters?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

keldaria: eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.
Me: we all are boosted and our 5G overlords tell us you are full of shiat


/That got her started on how Obama was turning off 3G service to stick it to real Americans who don't upgrade their cell phones yearly

Where The Fark do they come up with this bullshiat? To what farking end would they want to spike the boosters with blood clot causing proteins? What makes her think corporate America would go along with the legal implications of willful harm without a single court challenge?

What's that? Purposely introduce proteins that will kill healthy patients and open ourselves to liability claims that grossly exceed the value of our companies assets even though Covid has given us the ability to print money? Sure why not, that checks out.


They are completely disconnected from the part of society that works in medicine, in the legal profession, or in corporate America's decision apparatus.  It's all witchcraft to them.
 
dracos31
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.
Me: we all are boosted and our 5G overlords tell us you are full of shiat


/That got her started on how Obama was turning off 3G service to stick it to real Americans who don't upgrade their cell phones yearly


I hope your wife was adopted. That kind of crazy tends to stick to the DNA.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: eagles95: My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.

She sounds lovely...


I've never had a mother-in-law but apparently the cliches really do have roots somewhere in reality.

My sympathies to eagles95.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.

...why would the Democrats want to kill their own supporters?


Every accusation is a confession.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hold my Vichy water, I got this.  There is always a tradition of collaboration.  We are just seeing this now in an extremist, self-destructive way.

It would be cute if it didn't inconvenience everyone else -- closing normal visits to the doctor, closing even emergency visits to the hospital -- in fact doing everything in a more normal responsible manner.   It's leaving the front door open during a blizzard, while screaming at the weather.  Everyone else has to deal with the selfish, inconsiderate horde that has been infected by FOX/Facebook running their algorithm at full adrenaline.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Waiting for the upgrade to dead bioterrorist.
 
keldaria
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dracos31: eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.
Me: we all are boosted and our 5G overlords tell us you are full of shiat


/That got her started on how Obama was turning off 3G service to stick it to real Americans who don't upgrade their cell phones yearly

I hope your wife was adopted. That kind of crazy tends to stick to the DNA.


This is not true. It is not inherited through genetics. It is an infection spread through close contact and exchange of ideas. Covid isn't the only virus these asshats are spreading and unfortunately they won't take the vaccine for this infection either (the truth).
 
Godscrack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Blond white female privilege in it's purest form.

Bet she has Trump stickers on her Ford truck.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the realm of amazing stupidity, I give you some of our local morons:

northcountrynow.comView Full Size


A little paradoxical....
 
keldaria
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: keldaria: eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.
Me: we all are boosted and our 5G overlords tell us you are full of shiat


/That got her started on how Obama was turning off 3G service to stick it to real Americans who don't upgrade their cell phones yearly

Where The Fark do they come up with this bullshiat? To what farking end would they want to spike the boosters with blood clot causing proteins? What makes her think corporate America would go along with the legal implications of willful harm without a single court challenge?

What's that? Purposely introduce proteins that will kill healthy patients and open ourselves to liability claims that grossly exceed the value of our companies assets even though Covid has given us the ability to print money? Sure why not, that checks out.

logical thinking wasn't used to arrive at an antivax position.  As such, logical thinking won't help change their minds.


Yes I know, it just bothers me how easily they can rationize their position amongst themselves even though there is not a scrap of rational thinking involved.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Mad Scientist: eagles95: My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.

She sounds lovely...

I've never had a mother-in-law but apparently the cliches really do have roots somewhere in reality.

My sympathies to eagles95.


I've had long-running suspicion that the amount of lead that US Boomers were exposed to in their youths permanently broke their thinking parts.

It bodes ill for them ever coming to their senses, but well for their children not being delusional, racist fark-ups.
 
dracos31
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

knobmaker: In the realm of amazing stupidity, I give you some of our local morons:

[northcountrynow.com image 300x363]

A little paradoxical....


It's SLC. I'm surprised all of them are wearing pants.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Some people you need to punch in the f*cking face.


Some people will do it for you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.

...why would the Democrats want to kill their own supporters?


Clearly you haven't studied it out.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Let's go Darwin.


That's a long, slow game you are playing.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Mad Scientist: eagles95: My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.

She sounds lovely...

I've never had a mother-in-law but apparently the cliches really do have roots somewhere in reality.

My sympathies to eagles95.

I've had long-running suspicion that the amount of lead that US Boomers were exposed to in their youths permanently broke their thinking parts.

It bodes ill for them ever coming to their senses, but well for their children not being delusional, racist fark-ups.


Unfortunately, the ever-increasing amount of food-like substances that younger people consume makes me fear that they too will be brain-damaged.  My wife, who was a practicing psychologist for many years, blames the generally high level of stupidity on poor nutrition and malignant media.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Skip the hospital.  Pass the savings on to the rest of us.

eagles95: Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.


That's a new one.
Biden:  "America is falling behind on heart disease.  We need to pump up those numbers.  Can we bring back chain smoking and double the fat content in a Big Mac?  Okay.  Just add a protein in the vax.  That'll blow out some heart valves."

My niece said the vaccines aren't effective against all the strains.  I said it was and she said I didn't know what I was talking about because a guy on the Internet said the vaccine wasn't effective against all the strains and he's on the internet and I'm not.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry for poor Danny but she brought this on him!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: keldaria: eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.
Me: we all are boosted and our 5G overlords tell us you are full of shiat


/That got her started on how Obama was turning off 3G service to stick it to real Americans who don't upgrade their cell phones yearly

Where The Fark do they come up with this bullshiat? To what farking end would they want to spike the boosters with blood clot causing proteins? What makes her think corporate America would go along with the legal implications of willful harm without a single court challenge?

What's that? Purposely introduce proteins that will kill healthy patients and open ourselves to liability claims that grossly exceed the value of our companies assets even though Covid has given us the ability to print money? Sure why not, that checks out.

They are completely disconnected from the part of society that works in medicine, in the legal profession, or in corporate America's decision apparatus.  It's all witchcraft to them.


This.

I had to explain to my sister when she said "where did they get the vaccine so quick?" That every single day, literally tens of thousands of medical scientists go to work around the world.  Just because she doesn't have exposure to that doesn't mean it doesn't happen.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Mad Scientist: eagles95: My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.

She sounds lovely...

I've never had a mother-in-law but apparently the cliches really do have roots somewhere in reality.

My sympathies to eagles95.

I've had long-running suspicion that the amount of lead that US Boomers were exposed to in their youths permanently broke their thinking parts.

It bodes ill for them ever coming to their senses, but well for their children not being delusional, racist fark-ups.


I don't know. A whole lot of these idiots are of the Gen-X variety. We grew up with the "whatever, you can't tell me what to do" attitude but these clowns take it to another level.

/Older Gen-X
//triple vaxxed
///fark these Karens and Kens
 
knobmaker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dracos31: knobmaker: In the realm of amazing stupidity, I give you some of our local morons:

[northcountrynow.com image 300x363]

A little paradoxical....

It's SLC. I'm surprised all of them are wearing pants.


Funny you should say so.  In the same day, prison guards demonstrating to keep a local prison open:

northcountrynow.comView Full Size


Still SLC is my favorite place in the world.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Mad Scientist: eagles95: My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.

She sounds lovely...

I've never had a mother-in-law but apparently the cliches really do have roots somewhere in reality.

My sympathies to eagles95.


Yea...last night I was already exhausted from a 2+ hour DMV visit to get my kid is temp license. Oh and to all who wonder where she gets this info, my niece who basically lives there because my SIL can't parent says that my MIL watches OAN all day. I know MIL really hates Liz Cheney now.

/fun note..here in Delaware when your kid gets a DL at 16 they can sign up to vote so at 18 they are ready to go and on the rolls
//son registered for that and organ donor
///MIL wont like how he registered
 
dracos31
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

knobmaker: dracos31: knobmaker: In the realm of amazing stupidity, I give you some of our local morons:

[northcountrynow.com image 300x363]

A little paradoxical....

It's SLC. I'm surprised all of them are wearing pants.

Funny you should say so.  In the same day, prison guards demonstrating to keep a local prison open:

[northcountrynow.com image 300x421]

Still SLC is my favorite place in the world.


As long as you stay away from Gouverneur, you should be safe.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Mad Scientist: eagles95: My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.

She sounds lovely...

I've never had a mother-in-law but apparently the cliches really do have roots somewhere in reality.

My sympathies to eagles95.

I've had long-running suspicion that the amount of lead that US Boomers were exposed to in their youths permanently broke their thinking parts.

It bodes ill for them ever coming to their senses, but well for their children not being delusional, racist fark-ups.


Leaded gas was used from the 1920s through 1996, so yes, that correlates absolutely with the boomer years. I was born in  1949, and I am pretty sure that lead affected me.

Lead poisoning causes immense societal harm: brain damage, chronic illness, lowered IQ, elevated mortality. Lead exposure in childhood has been linked with violent crime rates decades later. Extremely high lead levels can lead to seizures, coma, and death. Lower levels tend to cause less detectable harm, but there's no safe level of lead exposure: Scientists' current best guess is that any lead exposure at all causes harm.

Many of lead's dangers have been known for decades. Leaded gasoline was invented by a General Motors research lab in the 1920s, and already at that time, there were people noticing that children exposed to high levels of lead suffered devastating health consequences. But Thomas Midgley Jr., leaded gasoline's inventor, campaigned to convince the world that it was safe. (Midgley also invented ozone-depleting refrigerants called CFCs, which would end up being banned by the 1987 Montreal Protocol; he's been called a "one-man environmental disaster.")

For more than 50 years after the invention of leaded gas, virtually all cars around the world pumped aerosolized lead into the air.

In the 1970s, though, following more research firmly establishing lead's harms, rich countries started addressing the problem. In the US, the Clean Air Act imposed restrictions on lead pollution, and a few years later, the Environmental Protection Agency mandated that gas pumps offer unleaded gas, as the first step toward a transition away from leaded fuels.

The EPA estimates that the amount of lead used in automotive gasoline in the US fell by 99 percent between 1976 and 1989. Measured blood lead levels followed. Crime rates dropped, too. Those benefits were realized even though the lead used in gasoline (and in paint and other consumer products) before bans on its use is still widespread in our soil and dust and still posing a major public health challenge.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.
Me: we all are boosted and our 5G overlords tell us you are full of shiat


/That got her started on how Obama was turning off 3G service to stick it to real Americans who don't upgrade their cell phones yearly


3G is being turned off here in Denmark now, but 2G remains since lots of machines use it for automated services, for which the 2G network is fine. Its not that they don't want to cut off the 2G network as well, it would just be a huge PITA, because things that rely on 2G can't often "just" me upgraded, like one can purchase a new phone.

Surely its similar in USA? In which case people can hang onto their 3G phone, since they're backwards compatible.

They'll suck for the purpose of smartphones, but phonecalls and messaging will work fine.
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In 1976 I was a child sitting in my grandma's kitchen. She must have been in her eighties. She told me that NASA's missions were responsible for earthquakes. Imagine if she had the internet.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: eagles95: Last night I stopped at my in-laws to pick up some stuff. My MIL told me that she was forbidding us from getting boosted because Biden and Fauci are putting proteins in the booster to cause blood clots and heart attacks.

...why would the Democrats want to kill their own supporters?


Yeah, the answer to that MIL should have been, "Don't worry, they only put it in the vaccines for Republicans. "
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have Covid, I can't imagine caring about an issue strongly enough to march right now. I'll get the next one.
 
