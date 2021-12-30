 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed)   Americans stick their fingers in their ears and go "la la la la, I can't hear you, la la la la" when non-Americans point out these 25 things. Number 1 is the reason for number 6   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
139
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can confirm. All of those are true.

You really learn a lot about America once you start to see it from the outside.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing on that list is a surprise to most Americans I'd think.  We're loud, brash, obnoxious and self centered. When did "The Ugly American" come out again?

Ah yes, the year before I was born.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sub Human: Nothing on that list is a surprise to most Americans I'd think.  We're loud, brash, obnoxious and self centered. When did "The Ugly American" come out again?

Ah yes, the year before I was born.


Oh, but it is a surprise to those who have never traveled, really traveled.  I'm talking about Cletus who thinks going to PCB is the height of tourism, and Mavis who lives in the middle of flyover country and has only seen non-white people on TV.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I travel, I just say I'm from Canada.  Much easier.

Don't have to explain, "no, I'm not a moron.  It's those other idiots."
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, look - it's this article again...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PaulRB: If I travel, I just say I'm from Canada.  Much easier.

Don't have to explain, "no, I'm not a moron.  It's those other idiots."


That's one of the nicest things about living in Alaska.  When asked our nationality, we generally say we're from Alaska.  Everyone knows that's American, but for some reason treat us like a somewhat different nation.  The States are horrid.  Alaska is cool.

If only they knew.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Sub Human: Nothing on that list is a surprise to most Americans I'd think.  We're loud, brash, obnoxious and self centered. When did "The Ugly American" come out again?

Ah yes, the year before I was born.

Oh, but it is a surprise to those who have never traveled, really traveled.  I'm talking about Cletus who thinks going to PCB is the height of tourism, and Mavis who lives in the middle of flyover country and has only seen non-white people on TV.


It isn't just Cletus who doesn't get it. It's all conservatives here, from Trump voters to Biden voters who just don't know or care how bad it is here.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was in Copenhagen a few years ago and the British guy in front of me at the convenience store got pissed and vocal at the checkout woman because he didn't understand the pricing.  He stormed off and I went up and apologized.for his behavior on behalf of English speakers everywhere. She replied "That's ok, he's probably just having a bad day".

I don't know if that was just her or a normal attitude for a Dane but I'd never hear that here in the states.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's bad to be poor in most places.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what moon you live on, dumbassmitter, but I think all that and I've been an American all my life.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two Dogs Farking: Oh, look - it's this article again...


Gotta love these lists that are literally "what did someone on Reddit say".  Remarkably cost efficient.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Can confirm. All of those are true.

You really learn a lot about America once you start to see it from the outside.


The first is very true of cars. German versions of normal American makes and models are way better than our same version, due to customer expectation and the fact that German autos aren't nearly as expensive without customs.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
23. "The World Series only happens in the US."

That's because it's named after its original sponsor, a publication called The World, and not the Earth.

25. "We aren't jealous of you, like, at all."

I've often said if the US were really that great, other countries would be begging to join us. They're not. Therefore, obviously, we're not that great.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than ten comments and already two Cletii have their unwashed underwear in a bunch. Own it, you pricks.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to see that Buzzfeed hasn't given up listicles.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: cherryl taggart: Sub Human: Nothing on that list is a surprise to most Americans I'd think.  We're loud, brash, obnoxious and self centered. When did "The Ugly American" come out again?

Ah yes, the year before I was born.

Oh, but it is a surprise to those who have never traveled, really traveled.  I'm talking about Cletus who thinks going to PCB is the height of tourism, and Mavis who lives in the middle of flyover country and has only seen non-white people on TV.

It isn't just Cletus who doesn't get it. It's all conservatives here, from Trump voters to Biden voters who just don't know or care how bad it is here.


They know, they don't care.

This country wasn't set up to help the underclass. I don't know where this idea comes from. This country was set up so specifically the underclass member who doesn't try, fails. That's the American Dream, that those who can't, don't. We want to see people starving in the street, because we can get a little dopamine from the knowledge that it isn't us starving. That's the very basis for this country's existence.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: PaulRB: If I travel, I just say I'm from Canada.  Much easier.

Don't have to explain, "no, I'm not a moron.  It's those other idiots."

That's one of the nicest things about living in Alaska.  When asked our nationality, we generally say we're from Alaska.  Everyone knows that's American, but for some reason treat us like a somewhat different nation.  The States are horrid.  Alaska is cool.

If only they knew.


Alaska is cool and full of natural beauty.

it is also full of drunks and meth.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
21. "The world doesn't revolve around your country."

This is just untrue. Try watching the news in any other country or language ... it's nonstop "US this", "America that" start to finish.

The US may be a sideshow, but the tent is packed front to back, every single performance.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Two Dogs Farking: Oh, look - it's this article again...

Gotta love these lists that are literally "what did someone on Reddit say".  Remarkably cost efficient.


It's buzzfeed.  What did you expect?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This counts as community service

1. "A lot of your favourite food brands make better versions of their products here. America often gets the short end of the stick."
2. "You are the 'foreigner' for me and around 220 countries."
3. "American bathroom stalls are exposed AF. A grown man could crawl under one of 'em, and the vertical gap has a big enough gap to make full-on eye contact with anyone walking by."
4. "Many other countries get minimum four weeks of paid vacation leave for employees and paid maternity leave - even
5. "Staying alive isn't something that should cost more than the person's net worth."
6. "The amount of food you waste is wild."
7. "The way you add tax to everything at the till is mental. Just tell me what it costs on the fricking label!"
8. "Treating your president like someone you worship is bizarre. As an Aussie, I don't understand worshipping the royals, either."
9. "The US is a great place to be rich and a bad place to be poor."
10. "The quality of your fast food is absolutely horrible compared to that of Canada's. I'm referring to the same chains: Burger King, McDonald's, etc."
11. "You DO have an accent."
12. "It's okay to have healthcare not tied to your employment with a massive, fat middleman in between."
13. "School shootings are an almost uniquely American problem. The rest of the world is disgusted. Truly. The need for children to practice 'active shooter drills' is an unfathomable sci-fi dystopian horror for us."
14. "TURN THE VOLUME DOWN - YOU'RE TOO LOUD."
15. "Forcing students to go into debt for further education is disgusting. One should be able to get more education without having to risk never financially recovering."
16. "You all eat too much sugar."
17. "Seriously though, why is it so expensive to call an ambulance?"
18. "Tipping in America is BS. Owners of restaurants and places need to pay normal wages."
19. "Your lack of a cohesive trade union movement screws your lowest-income workers and allows/encourages your political parties to pander only to the elite."
20. "Your education system is far worse than you think."
21. "The world doesn't revolve around your country."
22. "Not everyone speaks English in the rest of the world. Learn another language; it's good for the soul and the brain."
23. "The World Series only happens in the US."
24. "If you tell me you're Polish, but you were born in USA, never went to Poland, never learned the language, and you don't give a f*ck? Yeah, you're not Polish - you're American. Same goes for any other nationality."
25. "We aren't jealous of you, like, at all."
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-Americans Are Sharing Things Americans Aren't Ready To Hear, And Buckle Up, Their Opinions Are Absolutely Brutal

I read the headline and say to myself, meh not if you're an American on reddit, you've already heard them all 1000s of times. then I get to this part of the article and heh'd :

and according to this viral Reddit thread
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brutally honest? I didn't even see anything about be fat, stupid, and lazy. Or watching TV for half a life.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I live here and have said a lot of the same questions. I am not a big food waster but I did used to live with one sometimes the amount she would buy and toss out was amazing.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The World Series only happens in the US

Canada, contrary to what most Americans think, is not part of the US
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blah blah blah, heard it all before, and yes you're a very special and unique snowflake for being from a country other than the US.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're right about the bathroom doors. If the US could figure out how to properly build and hang an actual door on bathroom stalls instead of these cargo cult versions of doors, maybe the people worried about trans folks in the potty would STFU.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#3 is strangely weird.   Stay out of the Rest Area on Illinois interstates.   To cut down on trucker's buggery, they only have half doors on the stalls.

Probably doesn't cut down on trucker's buggery.

Somewhere in Paris, Illinois.  No wait.  France.   Somewhere in Paris France there are open urinals with but a half shield for privacy.  In Paris Illinois, urinals are clearly marked "Dempsey Dumpsters" and "Republic Waste"
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 23. "The World Series only happens in the US."

That's because it's named after its original sponsor, a publication called The World, and not the Earth.

25. "We aren't jealous of you, like, at all."

I've often said if the US were really that great, other countries would be begging to join us. They're not. Therefore, obviously, we're not that great.


That really isn't a valid metric, Haiti isn't really begging to join the the US, hell they aren't even begging to join the DR and it is connected.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday I learned some Americans get very upset if you knock Black Hawk Down.

Imperialist schlock muthafaaaakas.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I was in Copenhagen a few years ago and the British guy in front of me at the convenience store got pissed and vocal at the checkout woman because he didn't understand the pricing.  He stormed off and I went up and apologized.for his behavior on behalf of English speakers everywhere. She replied "That's ok, he's probably just having a bad day".

I don't know if that was just her or a normal attitude for a Dane but I'd never hear that here in the states.


That was because even the Danes know their number system is a ridiculous nightmare :D
 
roddack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
devops.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25. "We aren't jealous of you, like, at all."

That sounds like something a jealous person would say.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Sub Human: Nothing on that list is a surprise to most Americans I'd think.  We're loud, brash, obnoxious and self centered. When did "The Ugly American" come out again?

Ah yes, the year before I was born.

Oh, but it is a surprise to those who have never traveled, really traveled.  I'm talking about Cletus who thinks going to PCB is the height of tourism, and Mavis who lives in the middle of flyover country and has only seen non-white people on TV.


'Really traveled'. I like that. I spent three years in Germany while serving in the army. I traveled all over Europe while there. Sometimes on tours, sometimes on my own. I learned the language. I ate the food. I got more than 5 kilometers away from American bases. I learned the trains. I dressed like a local. I made friends. That'straveling. So often, when back in the states, I'd hear others talk about being stationed at Rein Mein and one time they drove to Frankfurt! Nowhere else, just the big PX in Frankfurt and actually think they accomplished something.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: They're right about the bathroom doors. If the US could figure out how to properly build and hang an actual door on bathroom stalls instead of these cargo cult versions of doors, maybe the people worried about trans folks in the potty would STFU.


This I can agree with.  In most of Europe the bathroom stalls are totally enclosed.  Which is nice.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bathroom stall thing is a weird inclusion.  I feel offended that I should feel offended by that.  And that offends me.
 
Kann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 23. "The World Series only happens in the US."

That's because it's named after its original sponsor, a publication called The World, and not the Earth.

That's an old wives tale, that has been disproven many times over. The original challenge was from Pittsburgh's owner to his counterpart in Boston for a  "

World's Championship Series.

The New York World did, like many other papers, report on the series, but there is no evidence it in any way was a sponsor.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of them apply to Canada, like the public bathroom stalls thing. And adding taxes at the till, but i would not change that one except maybe to add the full price on the label without removing the price without taxes. I do not want the amount of taxes I pay to be hidden.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of those were surprising or even harsh.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like Russia is a crime syndicate with a government attached, we're really just a military with a government attached.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We neither envy nor hate you for your "freedoms".
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
26. You need to show ID to vote.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"America is the Greatest Country in the World!!!", says guy that has never left its borders.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark a logical buzzfeed article?!?
 
tirob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of our other defects is that most of us frankly don't care if non-Americans think we're fat, loud, badly educated, and boorish.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Can confirm. All of those are true.

You really learn a lot about America once you start to see it from the outside.


You learn a lot from the inside too, if you're not an idiot.

/has seen lists like this for years
//the short ones are the same recycled points, the long ones include stuff that's only true about certain areas
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: 26. You need to show ID to vote.


27.  Only about 30% actually vote but 99% are passionate about what they think politics is and/or does.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kann: Madman drummers bummers: 23. "The World Series only happens in the US."

That's because it's named after its original sponsor, a publication called The World, and not the Earth.

That's an old wives tale, that has been disproven many times over. The original challenge was from Pittsburgh's owner to his counterpart in Boston for a  "World's Championship Series.

The New York World did, like many other papers, report on the series, but there is no evidence it in any way was a sponsor.


Okay. I can admit that I might have been misinformed. I'll keep this in mind.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: 25. "We aren't jealous of you, like, at all."

That sounds like something a jealous person would say.


I think it's a reaction to the view, held by some in the US, that the country is just so exceptional that everyone MUST be jealous.

With the current climate of political backsliding, systemic racism, police brutality, gun violence, and astronomically-priced health care, you would have to be in very bad shape indeed if living in the US seems something to which you should aspire.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Two Dogs Farking: Oh, look - it's this article again...

Gotta love these lists that are literally "what did someone on Reddit say".  Remarkably cost efficient.


I was a mod for a craft subreddit and a ton of sites ripped us off.

Bored Panda was the rudest.  They contacted us mods and asked what we thought were the best submissions.  We said "give us a couple days" and they just went ahead and used the top voted subs - which were not the best

I'm American and won't dispute a lot of TFA but it paints a picture with too broad a  brush.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Prank Call of Cthulhu: They're right about the bathroom doors. If the US could figure out how to properly build and hang an actual door on bathroom stalls instead of these cargo cult versions of doors, maybe the people worried about trans folks in the potty would STFU.

This I can agree with.  In most of Europe the bathroom stalls are totally enclosed.  Which is nice.


why ? its inside another room. are you that concerned that someone is going to watch you take a shiat ?

if you have to take a dump so often that public restroom design is on your radar you might want to see a doctor
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.