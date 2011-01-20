 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   After choosing to believe Google Maps over the CHP, hundreds find themselves trapped trying to cross the Sierra Nevadas after a snowstorm closes the roads through the mountains. Hopefully this isn't a repeat from 1846   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Nevada, California Highway Patrol, Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada, Reno, Nevada, Officer Charles Caster  
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is that a Donner party joke? Worst party ever amirite? The guests were tender, some juicier than others.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Being duped into taking a shortcut that wasn't sure sounds like a repeat from 1846.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This was posted 5hrs ago, traffic is/was stopped on 80 eastbound.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: This was posted 5hrs ago, traffic is/was stopped on 80 eastbound.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x633]


There was zero reason to go there, and yet... there they are
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Video of winter wonderland
https://twitter.com/US_Stormwatch/sta​t​us/1476460358344708098
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm gonna say it again...

I hope there's no Pineapple Express, and I don't mean the weed. If there's a warm, wet jet stream driven current that hits the west coast after the last couple weeks it might get a bit... floody.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, Bear Camp Road.

Google Maps got a CNet editor killed (and nearly his wife and kids) in 2006 and they have since all but made it impossible to find that road even in summer months on Google maps.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was the man who stopped in the middle of traffic on U.S. 580 in south Reno to fix the cable ....

nestflix.funView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And there was the man who wanted to take his wife to dinner at the Ritz Carlton in North Tahoe. Caster stopped him from trying to go up Mt. Rose Highway, which was closed, and the man said he would try another route.

"A three-hour drive just to go to dinner just because they came up to see the snow. These are the types of people who have no experience in the snow who may want to think twice," Caster said.

Caster told the man it wasn't the day to try to get up to Tahoe.

"I don't know how far he made it, or if he made it."

Snow is truly Darwin's weather.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Video of winter wonderland
https://twitter.com/US_Stormwatch/stat​us/1476460358344708098


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which part of THE ROAD IS CLOSED didn't you get, you dumbfarks?

In this weather, they won't even start looking for the bodies till next spring.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they vaccinated?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will admit to something similar with Kebler Pass between Aspen and Created Butte. On the map, there is a road but when you get there you find it's a dirt road. It's closed in the winter and we started down the road anyway with 4x4 before realizing this was a bad idea and turned around.

Going back up to Aspen, over, down, over and up to Crested Butte ended up 4+ hours for a distance that is about 10 miles as the crow flies.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: And there was the man who wanted to take his wife to dinner at the Ritz Carlton in North Tahoe. Caster stopped him from trying to go up Mt. Rose Highway, which was closed, and the man said he would try another route.

"A three-hour drive just to go to dinner just because they came up to see the snow. These are the types of people who have no experience in the snow who may want to think twice," Caster said.

Caster told the man it wasn't the day to try to get up to Tahoe.

"I don't know how far he made it, or if he made it."

Snow is truly Darwin's weather.


Mt. Rose in good weather is scary AF.  I can't imagine how it is now.

I can't imagine what people are thinking.... The freeway is closed, so let me try some other, none interstate road that runs through the same terrain.... sure, that's a fantastic idea.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Is that a Donner party joke? Worst party ever amirite? The guests were tender, some juicier than others.


Still cold cuts.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This was posted 5hrs ago, traffic is/was stopped on 80 eastbound.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x633]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you think some logging road is going to be plowed more often than 50 or 80, you might be a moron.

It's hard to decide who to point and laugh at here. Google for sending people on to logging roads, or the idiots blindly following google. This story has multiple levels of fail.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: make me some tea: Video of winter wonderland
https://twitter.com/US_Stormwatch/stat​us/1476460358344708098

[Fark user image 700x525]


Google says that's Donner pass. It looks like some similar passes I've been through in Montana. Most notably the Going To The Sun highway in Glacier National Park.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
dcist.comView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This was posted 5hrs ago, traffic is/was stopped on 80 eastbound.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x633]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"It's been very frustrating," she said. "We've certainly never had a winter like this where people just don't listen."
Welcome to the new world. Everyone knows better than everyone else. The police should just lay down spike strips at the beginning of these logging roads. At least these people wouldn't get too far.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe the CHP should have dragged Erik Estrada out of retirement to make the announcement?

"...but I played one on TV..."
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The 'I know better' crowd. The same morons who shoot folk, refuse the vax, don't pay tax, and watch Fox news.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm shocked, shocked I tell you, that the article lacks a map showing where these roads are that people shouldn't be driving on.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Are they vaccinated?


No, they were slow roasted with herbs.

These kids today, they can't even cannibal right.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when my wife and I went to a friend's wedding in Redwood National Forest. I stupidly didn't book a rental car in advance so when there were none available, we took a taxi from SFO. This was before the prevalence of smart phones so the driver was using a Garmin. We got to the entrance to the park three miles from the campsite when the driver said he had to drop us off right there with our luggage because the GPS indicated the road didn't go any further. We spent 20 minutes arguing about the existence of abroad that was right in front of us.
 
Dumahim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are there multiple Nevadas now?
 
