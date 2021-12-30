 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   When the city sewer backs up and fills a house with sewage, the city isn't responsible since they regularly maintain that sewer; since the homeowner doesn't own the sewer, they aren't allowed to buy sewer failure insurance. The Aristocrats   (kbzk.com) divider line
8
    More: Asinine, Supreme Court of the United States, Sanitary sewer, State supreme court, Supreme court, Insurance, City, Backup, Montana  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2021 at 3:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not sure how a drain clogged by human activity is considered force majeure/AoG here....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My parents' house in Burlington NC had the same thing happen*, but it only affected the basement, which suddenly become a sewage treatment annex in the matter of just a couple of hours.

The city paid for repairs without hesitation.

City of Billings MT, you're an asshole.

__
*on Christmas Day!
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the point of insurance to cover damages caused by you or your equipment, and/or to protect yourself against unusual occurrences? I know the city didn't cause the blockage and subsequent backup, but they owned the equipment that did cause it which makes them liable for the damages.

Insurance companies are such chickenshiat. They have no problem taking your money, but when it comes time to shell out they fight tooth and nail to avoid paying.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is One Big Pile of Shit
Youtube nnun8y7r8_U
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Isn't the point of insurance to cover damages caused by you or your equipment, and/or to protect yourself against unusual occurrences? I know the city didn't cause the blockage and subsequent backup, but they owned the equipment that did cause it which makes them liable for the damages.

Insurance companies are such chickenshiat. They have no problem taking your money, but when it comes time to shell out they fight tooth and nail to avoid paying.


The city is self-insured.  Can't blame an insurance company this time.
 
Hammer_Not_The_Nail
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a plumber install a check-valve in the sewage pipe between my house and the county sewer. My shiat only goes out...nothing comes back. Sewage backups are not fun. My homeowners insurance paid me and eventually settled with the county. Even got my deductible back.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you require that someone hook up, then you indemnify them from unforseen circumstances that result from that.

At least, that was what we were told in my Property & Casualty prelicencing class back in the day. Different state, but it draws on common law practices.

This is basically the city claiming a form of sovereign immunity because they are the government and can make up the rules. Maybe Montana has laws that carve out this kind of immunity for municipalities, but if so I expect that they would file for dismissal on that premise.
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Isn't the point of insurance to cover damages caused by you or your equipment, and/or to protect yourself against unusual occurrences? I know the city didn't cause the blockage and subsequent backup, but they owned the equipment that did cause it which makes them liable for the damages.

Insurance companies are such chickenshiat. They have no problem taking your money, but when it comes time to shell out they fight tooth and nail to avoid paying.

The city is self-insured.  Can't blame an insurance company this time.


You might, however, be able to blame her insurance company.  Bet they lobbied to have that $10k cap put in.

/see?  You don't need an HOA to have a shiatty property experience
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.