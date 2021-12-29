 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Where is your Ceteris Parabis now?   (twitter.com) divider line
42
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Another "I'm an antivaxxer and now I'm dead... that'll show 'em" stories.

Do they not even understand what dead means anymore???
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Under the couch?
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He's in TFD
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
well, it's certainly not in my dictionary.

/paribus
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This thread is not going to end well...
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All hail FSM
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

MissFeasance: He's in TFD

'Was'


/Hopefully...
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

MissFeasance: He's in TFD


He is mad about cement
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: MissFeasance: He's in TFD

He is mad about cement


That sounds unsettling.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's against Fark rules to call out another Farker in the headline. Admins are very zealous about it. I once had an article removed because I asked TFD what they thought about the hacker Weev, who some admin assumed to be speaking about a Farker.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Headline seems uncool and heavy...

Metallica - For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live) [Cliff 'Em All]
Youtube qdlQyNe_9tE
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's off plotting his next dad joke
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a Dutch man named Frenchman. This means something.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
An economist,eh?  That's weird--you'd think they'd be able to balance risk and reward and investments and rewards and gains and all that stuff. Wonder what else economists might be wrong about?  Austerity?  Trickle down?

/Yeah, yeah: No true economist.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here lies Robin Fransman in lockdown.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Another "I'm an antivaxxer and now I'm dead... that'll show 'em" stories.

Do they not even understand what dead means anymore???


They think death is another one of those things that they can ignore and it will go away.
 
Xai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only problem I have is these farkers are clogging up our hospitals on their way to the graveyard.

They made their choices and it's very right to publicise their deaths to warn others from repeating their folly in exactly the same way that you'd publicise a guy electrocuting himself while trying to cut open a 25kV transformer to get the wire.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He's sitting outside AntiVaxxer Heaven.   There's a mandatory 2 week self isolation requirement
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: An economist,eh?  That's weird--you'd think they'd be able to balance risk and reward and investments and rewards and gains and all that stuff. Wonder what else economists might be wrong about?  Austerity?  Trickle down?

/Yeah, yeah: No true economist.


Yeah, him being an economist just makes this more predictable.

The "ah, well, nevertheless" of social sciences.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reported for calling out a Farker in a headline.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xai: The only problem I have is these farkers are clogging up our hospitals on their way to the graveyard.



/\ This /\
And the fact I'm never mentioned in any of their wills
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bthom37: Yeah, him being an economist just makes this more predictable.

The "ah, well, nevertheless" of social sciences.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Talk about a Dutch Treat!
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bthom37: The "ah, well, nevertheless" of social sciences.


I have a feeling I'm going to regret this, but... wat?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My "Sorry About That" box is totally empty.

FAFO box remains fully stocked.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, there's a demographic that should be less concerned than others, not sure you
were being quite honest with yourself there champ.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

BNODesk: Dutch economist Robin Fransman, the founder of an anti-lockdown group who refused to get vaccinated because coronavirus poses a "minimal risk," has died of COVID-19. He was 53


Oh no. Anyway.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry, I don't listen to Latin remixes of Chicago songs.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
technically subby the ceteris parabis is exactly where it was.  the unvaxed get sicker than the vaxed and some of them die.   all things being equal reality continues it's unbroken streak of being what it is, not necessarily what someone wants it to be.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I might go get me another bagel today.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, is Dutch economics now rudderless?
 
someonelse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady J: bthom37: The "ah, well, nevertheless" of social sciences.

I have a feeling I'm going to regret this, but... wat?


It's a joke about how economists are much more wedded to their models than the evidence.

Evidence suggests people aren't rational actors, Homo Economicus?  Well, if they *were* my models would be correct, so I'm just going to keep following my models.

(To be fair, that seems to have changed somewhat, at least in terms of Nobels, in the 20 years since I graduated college)
 
capngroovy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SecondaryControl: An economist,eh?  That's weird--you'd think they'd be able to balance risk and reward and investments and rewards and gains and all that stuff. Wonder what else economists might be wrong about?  Austerity?  Trickle down?

/Yeah, yeah: No true economist.


That's a Laffer
 
