(Daily Mail)   I'm pretty sure my boss wouldn't believe me if I told him I couldn't come to work because the staircase disappeared   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA    She said the apartment complex didn't notify tenants beforehand, and she only found out from her neighbor once the stairs were already gone.

I've replaced stairs, and I find it hard to believe she didn't hear the demolition work being done. Of course, I've also had ambien with a beer chaser, so... maybe?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't we just have a thread on grappling hooks? No excuses.
 
Pextor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mitch Hedburg is pissed.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STAIRS
Youtube iOG1fJ55VOc
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Notabunny: FTA    She said the apartment complex didn't notify tenants beforehand, and she only found out from her neighbor once the stairs were already gone.

I've replaced stairs, and I find it hard to believe she didn't hear the demolition work being done. Of course, I've also had ambien with a beer chaser, so... maybe?


I once slept right through someone desperatly knocking on my window about a meter away from my head, without any drugs or alcohol involved. Sometimes your body just makes you sleep through anything.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did an extra door also appear?
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hmm, so sue over waiting four whole hours while they replace decaying and unsafe stairs or sue over breaking an ankle?

Sorry, but you have a good landlord if they're doing repairs.
 
Meadow Muffin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That new Mexican invention, the ladder, might work there. JS
 
untoldforce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Americans get themselves in a tizzy over nothing. Our neighborhood maintenance agency had 10 trees removed from common areas because of the emerald ash borer. They notified the residents but someone was very mad because they couldn't park on the street.

Note: this same person has a garage and two car driveway. They also had their driveway redone in concrete a few months prior and the concrete guys parked their equipment in the street for a week, taking away my street parking spot.

Inconvenience everyone for a week? Too bad. They are inconvienced for a day? Wahhh I'm gonna sue. Fark people like that.
 
yms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Steps should have been taken to make her aware.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Hmm, so sue over waiting four whole hours while they replace decaying and unsafe stairs or sue over breaking an ankle?

Sorry, but you have a good landlord if they're doing repairs.


It seems her biggest complaint was not being warned ahead of time that the stairs were going to be under repair.  Which does seem like a legitimate complaint.
 
