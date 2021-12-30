 Skip to content
 
(Some Very Nice Guy)   Kazakhstan abolishes death penalty. Throwing the Jew down the well now only allowed if you fish him out an hour later   (urdupoint.com) divider line
13
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Congratulations on being more civilized than 27 states in the U.S.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Really? Throwing the Jew down the well?
Nice headline, Himmlermitter. Yes, I am aware of the origin of the 'humor' on display here.

I'm also aware of some other things.

YOU NAZI farkS
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band:
I'm also aware of some other things.

You have me intrigued...  Please do tell!
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was an allusion to the Shoah, hey.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know what? I'm out. fark this place forever. So long and thanks for the laughs.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well this thread went sideways fast.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow! That de-escalated quickly.
 
yms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thehill.comView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome Kazakhstan to the REAL pro-life camp.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
So they threw the Jew twice?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: My Klezmer Metal Cover Band:
I'm also aware of some other things.

You have me intrigued...  Please do tell!


I would also like to know what other things that person is aware of, as from this thread it really doesn't seem like it's a lot of things.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: You know what? I'm out. fark this place forever. So long and thanks for the laughs.


I will chalk you up for disliking subversive satire.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.