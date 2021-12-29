 Skip to content
 
With nearly half a million, US sets world record for reported covid cases in 24 hours. Woo hoo we're number one
    More: Sick, shot  
185 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2021 at 2:05 AM



Original Tweet:
 
And that's reported, and isn't counting asymptomatic or those with symptoms light enough to miss.

Or those who must just have a cold, because COVID isn't real. Or those who don't have 6 hours to stand in line trying to get a test.
 
'Murica.
 
We did it!
 
USA! USA! USA!
 
Was it over when the Nazis created Lamda?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man, how did we wind up with so many stupid people?

Oh, I know. One of our two major political parties has given up on democracy and equality for all Americans. It's now the new American Independent Party except in name.

/That's George Wallace, for those ignorant of recent American history.
 
AirForceVet: Man, how did we wind up with so many stupid people?

Oh, I know. One of our two major political parties has given up on democracy and equality for all Americans. It's now the new American Independent Party except in name.

/That's George Wallace, for those ignorant of recent American history.


I thought they were more of a National Socialist American Workers Party.
 
King Something:

True. Where does the racism end and the fascism begin? Probably more fascism since so many white Americans support equal rights for all, unlike about a third of Republicans.
 
[V3] Corona race meme (covid-19 growth by country)
Youtube 4f6-MDhygWc


UNDISPUTED WORLD CHAMPIONS THREE YEARS RUNNING!

/in may 2020, these were total cumulative numbers infected
//mad props to Indian and Brazil for giving us a run for our money over the past few months.
///before Omicron burns through the population, we have a shot at similar numbers but with numbers-infected-per-day
 
Well at least it's not putting people in the hospital.

Children aren't people, right? Good. Just checking.
 
[V1] Coronavirus total cases race gas gas gas meme | Corona race meme [Updated ] #gasgasgas
Youtube 5ix0P2w1qDw


/And I'd forgotten how close India and Brazil came in November 2020 because of the election and the ensuing violence.
//don't care if this is a clickbait account copying the meme, the original poster bequeathed it to the world.
///and I'm too lazy to build the visualization software and make my own that doesn't cut off partway through the lyrics
/iv\for the failed Republic but more importantly because me being lazy is the determinative factor here.
\/our collective refusal to do the actual work was also why the republic fell
 
I understand that even normal people can get mild breakthrough cases. I'm glad it's only a mild inconvenience for them. And for the unvaccinated, I've got a batch of fresh-baked thoughts cooling on the counter
 
(12/29/2021) Wakko's America: Covid19 Cases by State
Youtube w3mGHsnFHY4


I farking love that this guy automated the process of generating it every day and uploading it and he probably gets a pizza or two's worth of passive income out of it every month.
 
It's gonna get a lot worse before it gets better.  How high will the daily number go?
 
Damn you Biden for not making us take the vaccine we refuse to take!
 
BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 500x522]


"Where would America be without this great country of ours?" - Ronald Reagan
 
My family caught COVID-19. Here's what I wish I'd known
 
Notabunny: I understand that even normal people can get mild breakthrough cases. I'm glad it's only a mild inconvenience for them. And for the unvaccinated, I've got a batch of fresh-baked thoughts cooling on the counter


They prefer all their thoughts to be half baked!
 
namegoeshere: And that's reported, and isn't counting asymptomatic or those with symptoms light enough to miss.

Or those who must just have a cold, because COVID isn't real. Or those who don't have 6 hours to stand in line trying to get a test.


There's a high chance I picked it up, but since I don't feel sick I'm not looking to get a test. With the way it's going and after all the holiday parties with vaxxed and unvaxxed people I can't imagine I wasn't exposed to it.

Vaxxed and booster and already strong immune system. I may have had Covid in my body several times over the last couple years. Maybe more since I got vaccinated because before I was vaccinated I was all about social distance and masks.

I relaxed on washing hands  and hand sanitizer when it was determined we really weren't picking it up from touching surfaces.
 
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Isnt Delta still the dominant strain? i know omicron is growing fast but delta is still     #1.
 
I made a risky DC-Ohio road trip for Christmas. Took a home test before, took two tests when I got there, and took two tests once I got back.

I got lucky in that I'm still negative. Here are my observations:

1. DC area - masks
2. Western Maryland: gas station staff wear masks, people don't give a shiat and don't wear masks
3. West Virginia: gas station staff wear masks, people don't give a shiat and don't wear masks. The farther west you go, the less likely the staff will wear masks.
4. Ohio: I am originally from Ohio, and holy fark am I disappointed. Gas station staff and people don't wear masks. Companies have signs that say "wear a mask" and staff and customers don't wear masks. Fast food staff don't wear masks. The entire state is pretending there's no longer a pandemic.

Wear a damn N95 mask everywhere you go. You can only protect yourself.
 
Nadie_AZ: Isnt Delta still the dominant strain? i know omicron is growing fast but delta is still     #1.


No, Omicron took over two weeks ago.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet: Man, how did we wind up with so many stupid people?

Oh, I know. One of our two major political parties has given up on democracy and equality for all Americans. It's now the new American Independent Party except in name.

/That's George Wallace, for those ignorant of recent American history.


That's cases.  Everyone I know who has picked it up lately is vaccinated.

Deaths is where the stupid probably comes into play.
 
lol america is so dumb
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
With nearly half a million, US sets world record for reported covid cases in 24 hours. Woo Wuu hoo huu an we're number one.

FTFY
 
Ivo Shandor: Well at least it's not putting people in the hospital.

Children aren't people, right? Good. Just checking.


It's putting children of all ages into the hospital
 
replacementcool: lol america is so dumb


Not so much dumb as malevolently ignorant.
 
jaivirtualcard: With nearly half a million, US sets world record for reported covid cases in 24 hours. Woo Wuu hoo huu an we're number one.

FTFY

FTFY


that old chestnut
 
That stinks. Hopefully most that die are Trump supporters.
 
SVC_conservative: Was it over when the Nazis created Lamda?


The Χ (chi) strain is so stealth, they don't even admit any statistics

/so what else is nu
 
Ivo Shandor: My family caught COVID-19. Here's what I wish I'd known


She actually said very little in this article. Her advice was basically "Make a plan for if you do get sick, and if you feel even slightly sick, stay home." That's ... what I assumed everyone was already doing. The rest of the article was her just dramatizing her story for pity.
 
Naido: Deaths is where the stupid probably comes into play.


Which is why the deaths haven't skyrocketed I believe, but that will become more apparent one way or the other in a couple weeks time. As you said, most of the people getting it recently are vaccinated. I had a friend who is vaxxed and boosted and just caught it for the second time in the last year.

I know hospitalizations are tied to unvaccinated, but I'd be curious as to their rate of contraction versus vaccinated. I bet they are getting a lot closer.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 850x169]


Can you include a graph of how much monoclonal antibodies is left since, when that runs out, the death rate is likely to change.
 
I know of 3 folks who have contracted it so far, all 3x jabbed.

It would appear that it's easier to contract now, but also less fatal in general.

/stay farked out there, safers.  No wait, that isn't it.
 
