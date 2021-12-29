 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLBT Jackson)   Mississippians Miss Miss Mississippi   (wlbt.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Tennessee, Jackson, Mississippi, Natchez, Mississippi, Miss Mississippi, Mary Ann Mobley, state competition, U.S. state, United States  
•       •       •

869 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In related news, Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
probably another antivaxxer.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For those who may be interested, she was 59. Article sucks for its lack of information.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: For those who may be interested, she was 59. Article sucks for its lack of information.


It was in the article.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

grokca: AirForceVet: For those who may be interested, she was 59. Article sucks for its lack of information.

It was in the article.


Thanks. I missed that as they made it a paragraph at the article's end, preceded with an ad.

/Good catch.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Specifying 1984 was kind of redundant, after showing that pic.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing she eventually got married, and became Mrs. Mississippi.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans
Youtube tqtGaQ-oK-U
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, that's 1984 helmet hair.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manning was from Drew.

Look at Mr Bigshot over here, handing women out as gifts.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stormtroopers inconsolable.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M - I - Double S - I - Double S - I - Double - P - I
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There she was....
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manning was from Drew.


ahhh... define "from"...
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilbertfroy: M - I - Double S - I - Double S - I - Double - P - I


Double P
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does anyone really even want to live in Mississippi?

You'd have to pay me six figures to live there.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Breathing in all of that aqua-net in the 80's certainly didn't help her lungs.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gilbertfroy: Double P


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
she looks good for 59, and dead.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good lord, these comments are crass.

Carry on.
 
schubie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Specifying 1984 was kind of redundant, after showing that pic.


Yeah, but Mississippi
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: [Fark user image 850x478]she looks good for 59, and dead.


You do know that that picture was probably when she was Miss Mississippi. I doubt she wore the tiara that much any more.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

daffy: MorningBreath: [Fark user image 850x478]she looks good for 59, and dead.

You do know that that picture was probably when she was Miss Mississippi. I doubt she wore the tiara that much any more.


I could be completely wrong but I think the poster is joking.

/pretty sure I am not wrong.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.