 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   After taking a firearms business name far too literally, this Montana man used a stolen construction excavator to break in   (kbzk.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Firearm, Erik Stephen Deaner, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Justice, Police, construction excavator, Supreme Court of the United States  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2021 at 12:17 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good heavens, what if he gets hungry?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Deaner said he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms but that he liked firearms.

Nothing obsessive or fetishistic about that, just responsible behavior protected by the Second Amendment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Deaner said he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms but that he liked firearms.


Just what I always wanted. My own little guns. I will name them George, and I will hug them and pet them and squeeze them...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: common sense is an oxymoron: Deaner said he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms but that he liked firearms.

Just what I always wanted. My own little guns. I will name them George, and I will hug them and pet them and squeeze them...


I should name my Ruger 10/22 "George".
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whenever I see something named "Arms" or "Manor" I know it's a shiatty apartment complex
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shiat...they took his guns. That he stole by tearing down a wall with an excavator. I anticipate that this man, who was already prohibited from owning guns, will not be the next Red Hat centerfold because he's obviously a little too crazy.
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He really liked guns.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Relatively common occurrence at rural gun places.  Usually doesn't end well for the miscreants, quite a few of those rural gun shops have the owner living on the same hunk of land.

Excellent example of a well known local guy who had this happen at his shop multiple times - http://www.afn.org/~guns/ayoob.html
 
brilett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He should have sold the excavator and then bought all the guns he wanted at a gun show.

But I guess not being good at crime is why he isn't allowed to own guns in the first place.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Deaner admitted to using the excavator to break into the business and to stealing the firearms.
Deaner said he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms but that he liked firearms.

Deaner doesn't know when to STFU and only talk to his attorney but that's all moot now.
/I'm not condoning what he did, just sayin'.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Commando (1985) - Shopping
Youtube r_8i5aHQKAg
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: [YouTube video: Commando (1985) - Shopping]


Even as a kid, the secret room made me skeptical.

/Born in '78.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Holy sheepdip I lived in Lockwood, a Billings suburb. There wasn't much back in those days, though. Crazy year. I've looked at the places I used to walk the dogs and it's all McMansions and suburban crap instead of open and wild land. I could walk up one of the buttes and look West upon Billings proper.

/ It's not like that anymore.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guess his subscription to "Small Penis Weekly" expired.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.