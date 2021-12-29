 Skip to content
 
(Real Simple)   Pantone makes up a new color for color of the year 2022; makes up a bunch of words to explain why it reflects the global zeitgeist and encapsulates the cultural moment   (realsimple.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like it but then I've always liked Periwinkle, and this one is a bit darker and bolder shade.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That entire article sounds like an NFT.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Unless it is a hyper-intelligent shade of blue, not interested.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Very Peri sound peri serious
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that shade of periwinkle hyperintelligent?

If so perhaps it can help Jerome Powell figure out inflation.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
definitely not hope solo
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: That entire article sounds like an NFT.


Well, or art snob talk. Money laundering is involved either way.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It got you to notice them, didn't it?
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love it...Very "Euphoria"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That is not the color of vinca minor.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Very Peri sound peri serious


It's got more than a taint of blue.

Very... peri-neal.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You 'created' a color? No, you took a color that has always existed and gave it a stupid name.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Very Peri?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
