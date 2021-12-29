 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Love is finishing each other's sentences   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1181 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 8:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, my.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Today has been a magnificent day for headlines.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is art.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To add some context for Andy, that cabin belongs to Liz:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, I want to have your babies.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took me a second... bravo, subby!
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: To add some context for Andy, that cabin belongs to Liz:


[Fark user image 634x421]


I wonder why someone 'shopped a different background into the one in the tweet?
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: snowblur: To add some context for Andy, that cabin belongs to Liz:
I wonder why someone 'shopped a different background into the one in the tweet?


Doubt it's 'shopped. Just different seasons, decades, and angles.

The photos were apparently shown to jurors as evidence of some sort:

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2021/​1​2/newly-released-photo-shows-jeffrey-e​pstein-ghislaine-maxwell-relaxing-at-q​ueen-of-englands-royal-cabin/
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eew!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Courtesy Twitter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That is as finely crafted a joke as I've ever seen on the internet anywhere. Masterful. Bellissimo.
 
brainiac-dumdum [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lord help me, I thought that was Anthony Bourdain for a split second.

I have taken corrective measures.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brainiac-dumdum: Lord help me, I thought that was Anthony Bourdain for a split second.

I have taken corrective measures.


Whiskey?
 
sat1va
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brainiac-dumdum: Lord help me, I thought that was Anthony Bourdain for a split second.

I have taken corrective measures.


Well in fairness to you they both hanged themselves (allegedly) and had mistresses that were into grooming and banging underage kids.
 
brainiac-dumdum [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: brainiac-dumdum: Lord help me, I thought that was Anthony Bourdain for a split second.

I have taken corrective measures.

Whiskey?


Self-flagellation.

Maybe I'll pour whiskey over my wounds later.
 
brainiac-dumdum [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sat1va: brainiac-dumdum: Lord help me, I thought that was Anthony Bourdain for a split second.

I have taken corrective measures.

Well in fairness to you they both hanged themselves (allegedly) and had mistresses that were into grooming and banging underage kids.


*rim shot*
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: To be fair:

[Fark user image 850x342]


Versions of it have been around for months. Still funny though.

https://imgflip.com/i/5bkupg

https://knowyourmeme.com/photos/18745​9​1-ghislaine-maxwell
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Headline is funny, but it didn't kill me with laughter.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ghislaine Maxwell will not have killed herself.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aww gee, who else has free access to the Royal Cabin I wonder?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Courtesy Twitter

[Fark user image image 425x536]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dpcotta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now what about all the other rich child farkers?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*sigh* reopen the Headline of the Year poll
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Courtesy Twitter

[Fark user image 425x536]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not mine, from @chrisbrown2075 on Twitter, this is the queens cabin. 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss Burns: Not mine, from @chrisbrown2075 on Twitter, this is the queens cabin. [pbs.twimg.com image 680x383]


Well her pedo son Andrew probably provided the keys. But it's still not a good look for ol' Lizzy.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

snowblur: To add some context for Andy, that cabin belongs to Liz:


[Fark user image 634x421]


wow Sean Penn is looking better than usual; must be the freash air.  who's that on the left?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.