 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   First there was the Great Maple Syrup Theft. Now there's the Christmas Butter Heist. In other news: Security tightened on pancake mix deliveries   (ottawa.ctvnews.ca) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police, Provincial Police, Toronto, Crime, Theft, trucking facility, eastern Ontario  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Everything is better with butter.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
even i wouldn't need $200,000 worth of butter if i earlier stole $600 worth of crab legs.
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who steals butter?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bunny_of_chaos: Who steals butter?


These guys apparently.

On that note. How are they planning to get rid of it. The clock is ticking. Ebay would be too slow and Craigslist is probably being monitored.

Unless they know some rogue consumer of butter for their products.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bunny_of_chaos: Who steals butter?


Mrs Butterworth
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bunny_of_chaos: Who steals butter?


Some cold bastard that just wants to watch the world churn
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bunny_of_chaos: Who steals butter?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghee?  Who'd a-thunk it?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bunny_of_chaos: Who steals butter?


The Butterball turkeys
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bunny_of_chaos: Who steals butter?


Butterfingers
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Churn down you guys. Pancakes are safe.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: bunny_of_chaos: Who steals butter?

These guys apparently.

On that note. How are they planning to get rid of it. The clock is ticking. Ebay would be too slow and Craigslist is probably being monitored.

Unless they know some rogue consumer of butter for their products.


NEW Butter Eating World Record (15 Year Old Record Broken) | L.A. BEAST
Youtube obgmBDqpteg
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Can't Believe It's All Butter
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is there a shortage somewhere?

The Norwegian Butter Crisis
Youtube Bu6I6ChEw34
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can say this is causing quite the flap, Jack.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They say it's $200,000 worth of butter, but there's a margarine of error.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Better tighten security on bacon shipments, too, just to be safe.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bunny_of_chaos: Who steals butter?


Slippery thieves
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: They say it's $200,000 worth of butter, but there's a margarine of error.


I can't believe it's not $200,000
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Two questions:
1. What is Christmas butter?
2. What is the plan to profit off of this?  I'm not sure that there's much of a market for hot butter.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: bunny_of_chaos: Who steals butter?

These guys apparently.

On that note. How are they planning to get rid of it. The clock is ticking. Ebay would be too slow and Craigslist is probably being monitored.

Unless they know some rogue consumer of butter for their products.


I usually buy 20 lbs. of butter when it goes on sale this time of year. For baking, not for Paula Deening.
You know, 'Ol Paula wakes up in the middle of the night, goes down stairs, realizes she eaten everything in the refrigerator already.  "Wayalllll, yew know the perfect midnight snack?  You jess take yerself a few pounds of butter, and pour yew a glass 'a brown likker, and go ta town. Mmmm, Mmmm!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.