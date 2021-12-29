 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US) NewsFlash Ghilty   (bbc.com) divider line
162
    More: NewsFlash, Jury, Child sexual abuse, Rape, Lawyer, Child abuse, Ghislaine Maxwell, Prosecutor, US Attorney Damian Williams  
162 Comments     (+0 »)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghood headline subby.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gastly. Gho to Jhail, psycho.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good one.
 
Farkage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I approve.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghood ridance
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That took longer than was comfortable. I was afraid the jury had been threatened or something.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jizzlane didn't kill herself
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countdown to offing herself, at least according to the official coroners report, in 3, 2, 1...
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*crosses fingers* Perhaps 2022 will be the year of reckoning? Trump finally gets indicted in NY? GOP killed off so many of their own that Dems win elections?

I WANT TO BELIEVE!!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf this is a nice thing. We can't do that.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I feel like subby's been sitting on that headline for months like a mother hen.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised she didn't rat out people

Oh well, go rot in some cell now
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Names, names you pedo!  Get them all behind bars.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 219x285]


*shakes tiny fist*

/leaves satisfied
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're next, Andrew.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we get to find out the answer the question posed in season 1 episode 1 of Sherlock. "How can suicides be linked?"

Also, yes, I'll get to her... she's on my list. Right after Trump (again), then OJ Simpson, and then Rosanne Barr (maybe again, I forget).
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camera to her cell mysteriously breaking down in 5....4...3...2.....
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Names, names you pedo!  Get them all behind bars.


That's how people get kil- suicided.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: That took longer than was comfortable. I was afraid the jury had been threatened or something.


It was a month of testimony and evidence.  I am far more comfortable with them taking 4 or 5 days to be sure and go over things than if they came back after an hour.  When it is your life on the line, you want the jury to be careful and evaluate all the evidence.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: *crosses fingers* Perhaps 2022 will be the year of reckoning? Trump finally gets indicted in NY? GOP killed off so many of their own that Dems win elections?

I WANT TO BELIEVE!!


You do know it's still 2021, right?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always the workers, never the johns taking the fall.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingFarmer: Jizzlane didn't kill herself


You're early.

/I don't yet know how early, but you're definitely early.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, looks like she might actually face some consequences.  The appeals will stretch into the next decade, but still.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingFarmer: Jizzlane didn't kill herself


yet ...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wish her well"...
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Countdown to offing herself, at least according to the official coroners report, in 3, 2, 1...


Yeah, they're not going to let that happen again. They need names.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inb4 sentenced to "time served".
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be curious to see if this grows with more charges on others involved.  Not likely, but I'm hoping history of the world II is on par with the original as well.
/I'm a dreamer, leave me alone
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minor offenses lead to major convictions.

Good.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Surprised she didn't rat out people

Oh well, go rot in some cell now


Well.... give it time... she hasn't been sentenced yet.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double castration?  Oh, wait.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... bye
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good start. Now start investigating everyone in that black book.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I should hope farkin' so!  Burn her!
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel this must exonerate Dershowitz.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: *crosses fingers* Perhaps 2022 will be the year of reckoning? Trump finally gets indicted in NY? GOP killed off so many of their own that Dems win elections?

I WANT TO BELIEVE!!


There is some hope for 2022.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of a couple of places where some people are relieved to hear it's over.

So, here are the odds:
Suicide in jail awaiting prison - 1:1
Killed by insane prison inmate: 5:1
Does prison and lives out her life writing her memoirs - 5000 : 1
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that time Donald Trump raped a 13 year old girl procured for him by Jeffrey Epstein?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an alternate universe where Epstein lived and she testified against him Epstein just received a lesser sentence and was found guilty on 4 counts of the 16 charges against him.

That aside, while she deserves what she's getting I honestly care more about their clients.  Epstein was a symptom of a much larger issue; that the rich and powerful are so far above the law.  We know beyond a REASONABLE doubt that a bunch of chomos went to those parties and aren't even on the radar of "might face charges".
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: That took longer than was comfortable. I was afraid the jury had been threatened or something.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gho straight to whatever hell you believe in for what you helped your partner do to your victims.
Just make sure all of her cell cameras are ON until she is sentenced.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Inb4 sentenced to "time served".


That's my thoughts too.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Remember that time Donald Trump raped a 13 year old girl procured for him by Jeffrey Epstein?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghood headline, subby.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friendly Reminder. As per knowledgeable fark entities Ghislaine can be pronounced as

1 Jizz-lane
2. Gee-lane
3. Escalator

You're welcome
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was fast. Good!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to encourage suicide (lost my brother that way, so I swear I'm not trying to be passive or make light of it), but I concede it would be some epic trolling on her part.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Camera to her cell mysteriously breaking down in 5....4...3...2.....


trump cronies aren't running the DOJ anymore.
 
Displayed 50 of 162 comments


