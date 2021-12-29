 Skip to content
 
(Patch)   Man charged with attempted murder, having super cool name   (patch.com) divider line
16
1310 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 5:28 PM



JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corinthian Witcher?
Sounds like a tertiary Hellblazer character.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The accused:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have it on good authority that these ladies are from Corinthia.
That's why I always get the signed colored vinyl.

BURNING WITCHES - 'Hexenhammer' (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube 1OCmwMFKDlE
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His parents were expecting a Thoroughbred.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st or 2nd?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the space for first and last names, you just left these pictures..."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having shopped at that nightmare:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/though the prime rib at the nearby Blue Ridge Grill is sublime
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Corinthian Witcher?
Sounds like a tertiary Hellblazer character.


Well, Sandman, at least.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: 1st or 2nd?


Two.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: The accused:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 296x430]


No, that's his brother Corinthian Leather. He's fine.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You think Corinthian Witcher is a super cool name, subby? Wait until Bigguth Dickuth hears about this!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
34-year-old Corinthian Witcher

Was hoping it was Beezow Doo-Doo ZopittyBop-Bop-Bop again but alas, no.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Something like this I guess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
There are some who call me Tim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth?
 
