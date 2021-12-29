 Skip to content
(USA Today)   You gotta fight. For your right. To partyyyyy   (usatoday.com) divider line
7
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Licensed To Ill
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Which is why a lot of countries aren't letting bars and clubs open. Know that the "bulletproof" people aren't going to follow the rules
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Licensed To Ill


That's an immaculate comment.  Tell me you didn't even submit the headline and link.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Licensed To Ill


pretty much perfect.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Fight for your right to reckless homicide."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm super impressed at how serious they are about the mandates. Good job Australia.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
wink, wink...nudge, nudge..
Billy Ocean - Loverboy (Official HD Video)
Youtube tyrowWnlNnQ
 
