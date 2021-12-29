 Skip to content
 
(WCVB Boston)   Omicron found in wistah, civil servents get the boostah   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Vaccination, city of Worcester, Booster dose, city employees, booster doses, booster shot, positive cases, home test results  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pronounced "booster", but it's spelled Borcester.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pissah.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's more 'wuhstah' than 'wistah'
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: It's more 'wuhstah' than 'wistah'


That's how a college friend who managed to bring and entire 12 pack over to my apartment in his hoodie pronounced it
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I worked and lived in Wustah for 2 months years ago and they have more of a Boston accent than Boston. But once you cross the Ware line into Palmer it's gone and non-existent in Springfield.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've always heard it as "Woostah"
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: It's pronounced "booster", but it's spelled Borcester.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only time I ever heard it pronounced "Wooster" was on the old Spanish station, "channel twenty seven WOOSTER BOSTON, channel veintesiete WOOSTER BOSTON!" when teenage me was watching Sabado Gigante for, umm, recreational purposes.
 
nyclon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hopefully it will be a plot line in Kevin Can F**** Himself.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tommyl66: teenage me was watching Sabado Gigante for, umm, recreational purposes


I know "Gigante" means large, and from seeing the show, I can only assume that "Sabado" means breasts.
 
