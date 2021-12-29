 Skip to content
Defrauding contractor found guilty, ordered to pay military back. Here's hoping this becomes a regular thing
posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 9:15 PM



Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BBC pleaded guilty to one count of major fraud against the United States in connection with a criminal information filed yesterday in the District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan accepted the plea and sentenced BBC to pay over $33.6 million in criminal fines and over $31.8 million in restitution to the U.S. military, serve three years of probation, and engage an independent compliance monitor for a period of three years.

Am I reading this wrong, or do they still get to stay in business? With hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts, is this really punishment?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Read further and you all see some senior BBC managers got criminal charges as well.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unless it's against a company that supplies products that get named "F-", "B-", or "M-" does it really matter?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well hell, they're just gonna need to work this cost of doing business into future fixes....i mean contracts.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No prison time?
WTF?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

That's the usual way of things.

My home state padded Medicaid claims for $15 billion over 20 years, and Congress in essence told them to be more discreet about future ripoffs.

Any time you see the likes of DoJ tooting their horns about a settlement, come back in a decade and see how much they actually collect. If it's a penny on the dollar it'll be a lot.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Heard about this last week, before Christmas. Just now hitting Fark.

Meh.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's like those companies that pay millions in fines for making billions in profits and get to remain in business.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why does everyone forget the Marines?
 
orygubner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's the penalty for Treason, again? Fines and probation?
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It read more like some middle managers got hung out to dry. Didn't see anything that mentioned, CEO, CFO, Pres., VP, etc..., so it worked as designed.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cautionflag:

Good point. Hard to say how far the rot was. Like with Boeing in the first USAF tanker contract, their corporate culture may suck, but was it illegal?
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This is the worst thing to happen to BBC since Wilt Chamberlain vapor-locked.
 
