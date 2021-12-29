 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Dallas detectives searched a 25-year-old Chicago woman's suitcase at Dallas Love Field on Dec. 2 and seized more than $100,000 from the bag, but did not arrest her and haven't charged her with a crime. Fark: Put a snarky post on Facebook about it   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Murica, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Crime, Dallas detectives, Police, Wright Amendment  
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.amomama.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, she'll get her $10,000 back.  Eventually.  Perhaps her heirs.  Maybe.  I mean, that money's guilty as sin, it'll have to be prosecuted.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fark the police 🚔
And Also, stop licking their boot ppl
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's how civil asset forfeiture works.  Horse has been out of the barn for a long time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What if that was ransom? They just killed someone
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Not to worry, she'll get her $10,000 back.  Eventually.  Perhaps her heirs.  Maybe.  I mean, that money's guilty as sin, it'll have to be prosecuted.


Jesus christ NO SHE WONT GET IT BACK
THAT'S THE farkING POINT
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If traveling with $100k in cash is suspicious enough to warrant seizing the money, then traveling with a massive arsenal of guns and ammo ought to justify seizing that. Of course, that will never happen here.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The dog Ballentine, was trained to bark at luggage on command.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: [cdn.amomama.com image 850x1053]


What is the Betty White me all about?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She'll be dead inside a week when El Guapo's $100k doesn't show up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Too bad the cops didn't notice the $10 million in BTC on her phone.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What if that was ransom? They just killed someone


Yeah. Her.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Coco LaFemme: [cdn.amomama.com image 850x1053]

What is the Betty White me all about?


"Bet 'e white."
 
untoldforce
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Not to worry, she'll get her $10,000 back.  Eventually.  Perhaps her heirs.  Maybe.  I mean, that money's guilty as sin, it'll have to be prosecuted.


The police will never apologize for taking the money but they will return the $1000 after she proves that every bill in that suitcase is as clean as the Virgin Mary herself.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There had better not be a trace of cocaine on that cash:

https://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/08/14​/​cocaine.traces.money/
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Told you. Privateering, in the truest sense of the word - state-sanctioned robbery.
 
Trevt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This guy has been commenting on this and similar cases:
News Fails to Ask WHY Police Seized $100K From Traveler
Youtube gg6pdDPqlNc
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another day another dollar
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


For one more line which isn't even part of the story.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems like a lotta bills for 100k
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Your Police state is like a Fascist dystopia
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Your Police state is like a Fascist Utopia


ftfe
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: She'll be dead inside a week when El Guapo's $100k doesn't show up.


Was the $100K one of the myriad of gifts he was expecting?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: She'll be dead inside a week when El Guapo's $100k doesn't show up.


Another victory in the War on Drugs!
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Benevolent Misanthrope: Not to worry, she'll get her $10,000 back.  Eventually.  Perhaps her heirs.  Maybe.  I mean, that money's guilty as sin, it'll have to be prosecuted.

Jesus christ NO SHE WONT GET IT BACK
THAT'S THE farkING POINT


That wooshing sound you hear is the joke missing you by *that* much
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why's the dog on the table?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Traveling with over $100,000 cash in checked baggage is stupid and highly suspicious.

I have to give the cops a pass on this one. She should never have had that much money while flying. She seems like a mule.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The dog Ballentine, was trained to bark at luggage on command.


This. Surely the police have a signal for their dogs to "mark" anything.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dealer McDope told Strippy McRealtor to drive the $100K somewhere.
Strippy didn't have enough meth to make the drive so figured she'd hop on a jet & be done in a day.

Civil asset forfeiture sucks and gets abused all the time, but c'mon folks, this is pretty much the scenario the law was written for.
Unless Strippy's been living under a rock for the past 38 years (which is impossible since she's only 25), WTF did she expect was going to happen?

The cops are legally allowed to steal your money and Ballentine the dog isn't trained just to sniff out dope.
In what world would anyone not grab a hundred grand that they are legally allowed to take?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Traveling with over $100,000 cash in checked baggage is stupid and highly suspicious.

I have to give the cops a pass on this one. She should never have had that much money while flying. She seems like a mule.


It's stupid for sure to carry cash like that. Car or plane. But not charged with a crime. It's BS. F the police.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Couldn't she just have don't some NFT stuff with it?

/not sure what an NFT is but know it can be used for such purposes.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AirForceVet: Traveling with over $100,000 cash in checked baggage is stupid and highly suspicious.

I have to give the cops a pass on this one. She should never have had that much money while flying. She seems like a mule.


So te fark what? Fascist. What the fark is wrong with you?
 
