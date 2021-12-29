 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Millennials fast becoming heathens, lead shift away from religion as pandemic tests Americans' faith   (cnbc.com)
    Religion, Spirituality, Pew Research Center  
43 Comments
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the idea of 'eat, sleep and be merry' sounds like a good idea when faced with a pandemic, climate change and economic mess that is all being mishandled by those in power?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Or maybe they realize this is the 21st century, and not the 7th?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe the behaviour of the MAGA worshippers and their faux christianity has something to do with deterring people from participating
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're welcome, civilization
 
rjakobi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wow.

Someone peaked early intellectually.
 
cardex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After Nixon the church tried to take over the GOP, The leaders of the GOP knowing that religious people are farkwits let them think that they had.  What really happened is the the GOP took over the evganical churches and now they are so toxic that nobody that has not been brainwashed from birth wants to be around either.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 Not so much the pandemic. More like the absolute psychopath behavior exhibited by christian leaders and politicians has been, how to put it, off-putting to everyone who isn't a piece of shot.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thank god.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When you see religious leaders telling people not to get vaccinated due to some highly creative interpretation of the Bible, it's no wonder people are not joining churches.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This article comes out every few months.

Yes, the newer generations are leaving religion. But the decline of religion hasn't marked any increase in rational inquiry or critical thinking. People have just replaced one form of complete nonsense with another.

I've met atheists who believe in vampires and the paranormal, Ouija boards, the Bermuda Triangle, chakras and energy auras, indigo children, palm readings, soothsaying, tarot cards, mindreaders, homeopathy, ancient aliens/Raelians, reincarnation, astrology, ley lines, hollow Earth, anti-vaxx, AGW denial, geocentrism, Intelligent Design, crop circles, Reiki, Dianetics, light eating/breatharianism, phrenology, OOPArts, New World Order/Illuminati, lycanthropy, hypnosis, numerology, folk remedies, Baraminology, telekinesis and clairvoyance, chemtrails, crop circles, dowsing, psychics and prophets, astral projection, voodoo, wicca, seances, exorcisms, and whatever the hell Deepak Chopra is babbling about.

Atheists believe in all sorts of stupid bullshiat. A lot of them still consider themselves "spiritual" -- they haven't stopped believing in God insomuch as they've lost trust in the institution of religion.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is the COOL yeah busy taking Communion?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eh, the numbers will go back up when the Supreme Court declares that non-christians are no longer citizens and must be hunted down for their organs
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I credit the internet in large part.
Evil religious people being evil never dissuaded mass numbers of people from joining/following before.
Maybe now that it's on the internet, rural people are more aware of what is happening in the world.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Those denominations best described as the GOP at prayer don't have to worry about losing adherents. Their connections will more than male up the lost tithe revenue.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus died for you, so you must die for a vain old man who didn't want to smear his makeup.

Not a winning message in a pandemic.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Atheism is a religion!
 
wouldestous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
gen x here, i went heathen sometime in the late 80s
i would say 'youre welcome' but i didnt do it for you
you (probably) suck. but maybe not

/i am your guiding light
//dont call it a comeback
///every generation thinks they invented drugs and oral sex    ~ kurt vonnegut
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Spiritual leader Deepak Chopra said,

And I'm done with that article.
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good. Maybe in a couple more generations, religion will be a quaint oddity.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If nothing else, COVID has demonstrated the efficacy of prayer.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Millennials lead shift away from organized religion as pandemic tests Americans' faith

Have you considered Discordianism?  We promise that no religion is less organized or double your money back!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BSABS might as well be Christian.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still, as churches reopen across the U.S., attendance has been slow to pick up. The median in-person attendance has dropped by 12% over the past 18 months, according to a study published in November that was led by the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.

Religion is still highly social, and without constant social reinforcement telling you that believing specific crazy ideas is an unambiguously good thing, people's beliefs will drift in all kinds of directions.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Spiritual leader Deepak Chopra said,

And I'm done with that article.


You see, "quantum tunneling" means you can't prove that souls aren't real and furthermore...
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

At the same time?

I know cranks are inclined to believe in several cranky beliefs (even ones that contradict each other). That's a lot of woo to eat in one sitting though.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It sounds like you hang out with a lot of teenagers. Take a seat.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Atheism is a religion!


As baldness is a hair color.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The main stake was not makingthe Messiah a pretty 14yo Hispanic girl.

/just saying
//🃏
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Yes, the newer generations are leaving religion. But the decline of religion hasn't marked any increase in rational inquiry or critical thinking. People have just replaced one form of complete nonsense with another.

I've met atheists who...<snip>


Maybe, but this is definitely a conclusion that would be better supported by statistics than anecdotes.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ishkur: ...

I've met atheists who believe in vampires and the paranormal, Ouija boards, the Bermuda Triangle, chakras and energy auras, indigo children, palm readings, soothsaying, tarot cards, mindreaders, homeopathy, ancient aliens/Raelians, reincarnation, astrology, ley lines, hollow Earth, anti-vaxx, AGW denial, geocentrism, Intelligent Design, crop circles, Reiki, Dianetics, light eating/breatharianism, phrenology, OOPArts, New World Order/Illuminati, lycanthropy, hypnosis, numerology, folk remedies, Baraminology, telekinesis and clairvoyance, chemtrails, crop circles, dowsing, psychics and prophets, astral projection, voodoo, wicca, seances, exorcisms, and whatever the hell Deepak Chopra is babbling about.
...


i quoted this because it takes some time and thought to come up with this sort of thing. game recognize game. (though i maybe dont have game, i dunno)
you mentioned crop circles twice. (insert blazing saddles rape joke here)
 
Theeng
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: The main stake was not makingthe Messiah a pretty 14yo Hispanic girl.

/just saying
//🃏


Uhhhhhh.....should you have a seat over there?
 
Ishkur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

king of vegas: BSABS might as well be Christian.


No, it's all just one side: Believing in stupid bullshiat.

What difference does it make whether the stupid bullshiat has an institutional framework supporting it or not.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You'd get some to attend church if Eucharist switched to a rotating sampling of organic microbrews and 12-grain unleavened toasts topped with avocado.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Logical reaction to Boomers becoming men who sold the world, insane alads and scary monsters (and super creeps)
 
Ishkur
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: At the same time?


Well obviously not. Religion kind of comes with its own package deal, so you gotta dump some stuff to pick up the other stuff.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's not the pandemic testing anybody's faith.  It's the leadership actively driving good, decent people away.  There are a few shining examples of ministers, pastors, priests, etc walking the walk of service, compassion, empathy, and maybe shouldering an inconvenience or two in order to help people at large, but they're usually pushed to the fringes and eventually reassigned to Antarctica or whatever the equivalent is.
 
honk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can't see going any more when so many church leaders have supported what Trump was doing. One of the most ungodly guys around, and religious leaders back him up?  That's not anything I want to be part of.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You met people I wouldn't believe
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A Pew Research Center survey?

I only trust these types of surveys when done double blind, like, a Pew Pew survey just to make sure.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Agnostic here.

Something gave us life. We just have no idea what.

Hopefully Webb can help.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Siskabush: Agnostic here.

Something gave us life. We just have no idea what.

Hopefully Webb can help.


Answer the question of life or give some clues. That would be amazing.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I for one blame the Pastafarians for tempting them away with the afterlife promises of beer volcanoes and strippers.

And may you all be touched by His Noodly Appendage.

/RAmen
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Siskabush: Siskabush: Agnostic here.

Something gave us life. We just have no idea what.

Hopefully Webb can help.

Answer the question of life or give some clues. That would be amazing.


That is a question for another thread
 
