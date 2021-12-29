 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   Are you an entitled consumer who doesn't appreciate the free gifts you got for the Holidays? Some online retailers are offering refunds while still leaving you with the work of disposing of your unwanted items   (axios.com) divider line
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, they're not gifts. They're junk, I'm old, and I have plenty of junk. They're errands. You got me an errand for Xmas.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised at some of the things Amazon didn't just tell me to keep -- especially stuff damaged in shipping.

You'd think by now they'd just have you take a (geotagged and dated) photo as evidence and then pay some 18yo in Bangladesh to click through customer images and go "Yup, that's broken".
 
lilfry14
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had an order from Walmart where they sent the wrong light bulbs and the bag of Fritos popped open (I needed extra items to reach $35 for free shipping.)

I initiated a return and they told me I could keep the lightbulbs but I'd have to print out a fedex shipping label and mail the opened bag of Fritos back. The return address on the label was about 200 miles away. I'm wondering if some worker there really just wanted a snack.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It used to be real easy previously where you could just take it back to a kohls or something similar and just give it to the nice lady there. She would scan your phone and that's it. What gets bothersome is when you have to take a print out and affix to box. I have to drag my ass to staples to get the print out. Though they do have drop off for all carriers there.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I once got an empty box from an Amazon reseller that amazon support asked me to return.  Even though they already had the same nothing I received.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: I'm surprised at some of the things Amazon didn't just tell me to keep -- especially stuff damaged in shipping.

You'd think by now they'd just have you take a (geotagged and dated) photo as evidence and then pay some 18yo in Bangladesh to click through customer images and go "Yup, that's broken".


I bought a really cheap ($6) case for my phone that didn't fit (their fault). They made me take it to Kohl's. That can't be cost effective.
 
Iczer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hasbro's typically good at that option. The two or so times I've gotten an Transformer that's had a defect (one Spinister didn't have his rotor riveted in properly, and a Blackarachnica's leg was slightly malformed so that it wouldn't transform) they've been quick to not only let me keep the defective figures I already had but shipped out another figure of equal value for free.

/hysterically got Spinister's moldmate Rotorstorm figure for the Blackarachnia mishap
//fixed the BA knee issue with a little time and an exacto blade.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I bought a really cheap ($6) case for my phone that didn't fit (their fault). They made me take it to Kohl's. That can't be cost effective.


It's probably "cost effective" from their standpoint in that they're hoping you won't bother.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Hey Nurse!: I bought a really cheap ($6) case for my phone that didn't fit (their fault). They made me take it to Kohl's. That can't be cost effective.

It's probably "cost effective" from their standpoint in that they're hoping you won't bother.


That's exactly what my wife said. However, because of Christmas I've got three things to take back so in the end it's worth it
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: VoiceOfReason499: I'm surprised at some of the things Amazon didn't just tell me to keep -- especially stuff damaged in shipping.

You'd think by now they'd just have you take a (geotagged and dated) photo as evidence and then pay some 18yo in Bangladesh to click through customer images and go "Yup, that's broken".

I bought a really cheap ($6) case for my phone that didn't fit (their fault). They made me take it to Kohl's. That can't be cost effective.


Not only that, Kohl's then gives you a 25-35% coupon for in store purchases that is as good as cash. So, win-win? I'll usually cruise through the discounted clothing or shoe aisles, and about half the time I may make a purchase.
 
