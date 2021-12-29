 Skip to content
 
Perfect storm turns mountain into island
7
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, I took this week off to go skiing there with Thing1 and Thing2. But...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donovan in Concert - There Is a Mountain
Youtube lkLp9d7HKuA
First there is a mountain, then there is no mountain, then there is...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Yeah, I took this week off to go skiing there with Thing1 and Thing2. But...

[Fark user image image 740x555]


Wow. Just... wow.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"This is a light house; your call. Over"
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Yeah, I took this week off to go skiing there with Thing1 and Thing2. But...

[Fark user image 740x555]


We call that "February" here in Canada.
 
docgrog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Notabunny: Yeah, I took this week off to go skiing there with Thing1 and Thing2. But...

[Fark user image 740x555]

We call that "February" here in Canada.


Same in Colorado, actually enjoy it when it keeps the tourists away.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Notabunny: Yeah, I took this week off to go skiing there with Thing1 and Thing2. But...

[Fark user image 740x555]

We call that "February" here in Canada.


Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope-a-roonie. I'm too much of a tenderfoot for that. Snow is for playing in, not living in.
1) You drive to the snow
2) You play in the snow
3) You stop and have some pizza on the drive back home from the snow
 
