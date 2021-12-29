 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   "Resolve, and thou art free." ― Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Yeah, but then I have to try to keep that resolution for a full year. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Resolution Edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They say the secret to making a New Year's Resolution that you can actually keep is to make sure it's realistic, so this year while I won't be resolving to finally finish my next novel, I will resolve to at least make sure my excuses for not writing anything each week are creative. Surely I can do that!

(I actually did get some writing done this week, only it was documentation for work that I was behind on, so I don't think that counts.)

Anyway, if you missed it, this year's Fark Fiction Anthology is live!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology (Amazon)
 
