(Yahoo)   Is it Robbin' Season again already?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
653 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 9:55 PM (1 hour ago)



The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
53' van valued at less than $100.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, thieves. UPS already broke everything in the packages and shoved the pieces into mailer envelopes
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said the driver wisely complied with all the suspects' demands.
"There's no amount of property out there worth possibly having your life taken," he told WXIA-TV.

Well, duh.  It's not even the driver's stuff.  I don't give a shiat if you steal from my company.  That's their problem.  They have insurance.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Jolson sings "When The Red Red Robin Comes Bob Bob Bobbin' Along"
Youtube AVODdwG9xhw
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Robbin' Season again already?


It's too cold for baskin' season.
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since UPS has itemized tracking on every package - how is it possible they lost an unknown number of items?

Then again, I got some shoes delivered this month by UPS, it was left on an entirely wrong doorstep for 4 days before the people came home and contacted me... The UPS report said "confirmed delivery, dropped off on doorstep" so they don't really seem to be that competent or care about tracking and checking that much. Even a GPS check-in would've shown my shoes got dropped off two blocks away.
 
