(WSAW Wausau)   Stuck in a bush with a bag full of cocaine is no way to go through life, son   (wsaw.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't you mean Santa, subby?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure cocaine gets stuck in the bush all the time but how'd he get in there?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my real dad!
 
highplainsgrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bag was there when I got here, officer
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 grams? Might probably kill him if swallowed , but coke doesn't really get you high that way.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're going to bust Santa for tracking in some snow? WAR ON CHRISTMAS!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, to be young and foolish enough to think that there is nothing better in life than being neck deep in bush and cocaine...
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have the cocaine, I'll stay in the bush.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on the first day of christmas my true love gave to me....
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than being stuck in a bush with no coke.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ah, to be young and foolish enough to think that there is nothing better in life than being neck deep in bush and cocaine...


I mean, I'm 55, and I'd happily trade my life to be neck deep in pussy and cocaine. My wife agrees.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, a bush not the bush. No worries about drop bears.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As long as you have some cake with you....
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Uzzah: [live.staticflickr.com image 612x612]


First thing I thought of
 
