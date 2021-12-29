 Skip to content
 
(Global News (Canada))   4 people, 2 dogs rescued from avalanche near ski resort. No mention of partridges or pear trees   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Three French toasts, two turtle necks, and a beer.

solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And farkit with pan dem uck.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So the avalanche was an act of dog?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So the avalanche was an act of dog?


Everything is an act of dog.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bless this rocket house and all who dwell within this rocket house!
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So the avalanche was an act of dog?


Who doesn't like a good sit?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They ate the partridges and pears while waiting to be rescued.
 
