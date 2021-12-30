 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Greek Squad)   Tomorrow morning, Athens will awaken to new COVID-19 measures. But then, dawn has always been tough on Greece   (greekcitytimes.com) divider line
24
    More: PSA, Masks, The Onset, Audience, Venue, Arena, Polymerase chain reaction, Crowd, new measures  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 3:15 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
FOOD, ENTERTAINMENT PLACES:
These stores will operate until 12:00 midnight.

I don't really understand the curfew thing with COVID.  I assume the thinking is that people out late are drinking and drunk people are more likely to be less cautious  But if your place is otherwise following the rules of six max per table, social distance, masks, etc... it's not as if the virus works harder at night.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, subs!
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: FTA:
FOOD, ENTERTAINMENT PLACES:
These stores will operate until 12:00 midnight.

I don't really understand the curfew thing with COVID.  I assume the thinking is that people out late are drinking and drunk people are more likely to be less cautious  But if your place is otherwise following the rules of six max per table, social distance, masks, etc... it's not as if the virus works harder at night.


Less time mixing = less transfer opportunity.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
lol+
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: FTA:
FOOD, ENTERTAINMENT PLACES:
These stores will operate until 12:00 midnight.

I don't really understand the curfew thing with COVID.  I assume the thinking is that people out late are drinking and drunk people are more likely to be less cautious  But if your place is otherwise following the rules of six max per table, social distance, masks, etc... it's not as if the virus works harder at night.


Right? I think we should make everything be open 24/7/365 and enforce capacity rules that let people distance.  And, it be sweet with lines was forbidden during lock down.
But cry cry cry my freedoms
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
know who else came from Athens?

these guys

img.discogs.comView Full Size


and these guys

westburymusicfair.orgView Full Size
 
Vurcease
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This headline comes in AFTER headline of the year voting?! C'mon!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dr.Fey: FTA:
FOOD, ENTERTAINMENT PLACES:
These stores will operate until 12:00 midnight.

I don't really understand the curfew thing with COVID.  I assume the thinking is that people out late are drinking and drunk people are more likely to be less cautious  But if your place is otherwise following the rules of six max per table, social distance, masks, etc... it's not as if the virus works harder at night.

Right? I think we should make everything be open 24/7/365 and enforce capacity rules that let people distance.  And, it be sweet with lines was forbidden during lock down.
But cry cry cry my freedoms
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄


Yeesh....I bet you're a last at parties.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
me, processing subbie'z dad-joke while opening a pickle jar or possibly pooping

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djloid2010
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This may be the greatest headline I've seen on Fark.
 
dericwater
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Late HOTY entry for 2021.
 
smd31
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well played, subby. :D
 
Tsukari
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Strong entry for next year's HOTY, calling it now.
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vurcease: This headline comes in AFTER headline of the year voting?! C'mon!


No kidding! This is like those famous people who die during the last few days of the year and thus miss out on being included in the Grim Reaper Highlights Reel year-end memoriam all the news channels do.
 
mononymous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damn, kudos, subby. HOTY, right there...too bad the year's over.  hope it gets some love next voting time...
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Vurcease: This headline comes in AFTER headline of the year voting?! C'mon!


It qualifies for 2022 consideration, so we will have 11+ months to reflect on the very high quality of Subby's efforts.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just stopping by to add to the applause. That was beautiful, subby.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Just stopping by to add to the applause. That was beautiful, subby.


Same here.  Outstanding!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: it's not as if the virus works harder at night.


Are you the virus supervisor?
 
Daeva
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wish my fellow Greeks luck.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Will this cause the shiatty football team from there to have to forfeit to Michigan?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.