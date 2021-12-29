 Skip to content
 
(Salon) Add "hanging up a phone" to the list of things Dr Oz isn't qualified to do
22
    More: Asinine, Mehmet Oz, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Oz's Republican Senate campaign, Lisa Oz, Oz'sempty campaign office, wife Lisa, girl reporter, Oz's family  
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Buried at the end of the article:

"I hate to say this, but if you're not willing to go full r***** in a Republican primary right now, it's hard," a pro-Trump operative involved in the race told Nuzzi. "The expectations are what they are."

/my edit
//that's apparently still a word some folks casually use, and that Salon puts in print
///Trumputzes are vile in every possible way
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Wait until they find out that he's a Muslim! Or that he served in the Turkish army!"
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dramatic reenactment as the reporter and her friends find the source of the angry voice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he suxx
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: Buried at the end of the article:

"I hate to say this, but if you're not willing to go full r***** in a Republican primary right now, it's hard," a pro-Trump operative involved in the race told Nuzzi. "The expectations are what they are."

/my edit
//that's apparently still a word some folks casually use, and that Salon puts in print
///Trumputzes are vile in every possible way


Rigger is a perfectly good word, young man.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans seem to lose all control over their phone-related abilities whenever Olivia Nuzzi is involved. Rudy accidentally left his in the car with her that one time.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Main page, huh? Get yer bets in:
• Calling her "this farking girl reporter" twice isn't sexist.
• She totally stole some photos, according to the foreign operative who got fired by motherfarking Trump for being too creepy around women
• He's a genius doctor!
• Everyone is just jealous of his runaway freight train campaign that he's been trying to distance himself from.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: [Fark user image 425x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


uberhumor.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: Buried at the end of the article:

"I hate to say this, but if you're not willing to go full r***** in a Republican primary right now, it's hard," a pro-Trump operative involved in the race told Nuzzi. "The expectations are what they are."

/my edit
//that's apparently still a word some folks casually use, and that Salon puts in print


I remember old fark, when we were allowed to use that word. The thread with the shock collars at the special school wouldn't have been the same without it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oz couldn't pour water out of a boot if directions were on the heel.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: KingOfTown: Buried at the end of the article:

"I hate to say this, but if you're not willing to go full r***** in a Republican primary right now, it's hard," a pro-Trump operative involved in the race told Nuzzi. "The expectations are what they are."

/my edit
//that's apparently still a word some folks casually use, and that Salon puts in print

I remember old fark, when we were allowed to use that word. The thread with the shock collars at the special school wouldn't have been the same without it.


omg I want a pocket mentally disabled child!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading the text from the conversation, it's just an honest conversation between them.  Nothing really all that shocking.
 
muphasta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sadly, his sexist remarks will not dissuade any republican voters. They seem to hate women, reporters, women reporters, and science... Why would a supposed Dr run in as a Republican if they are anti-science? Dr. Ben Carson didn't win anything. Just wait until the masses learn his first name!!!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've never watched his show but on the commercials he always seems to be wearing medical scrubs for the show.  Dude you're not in a hospital, you're on a TV show set.  The scrubs are just a clown suit at that point.
 
whitroth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

muphasta: Sadly, his sexist remarks will not dissuade any republican voters. They seem to hate women, reporters, women reporters, and science... Why would a supposed Dr run in as a Republican if they are anti-science? Dr. Ben Carson didn't win anything. Just wait until the masses learn his first name!!!


You've almost got that right, but let me fix it: they hate EVERYONE who doesn't go to their church, and sometimes they're not sure about them, either.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've heard quite a number of conversations people have while on Bluetooth in their car. It's so loud, I can hear them with the windows up. If the windows are down, it's clear as day.
 
BigMax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I've never watched his show but on the commercials he always seems to be wearing medical scrubs for the show.  Dude you're not in a hospital, you're on a TV show set.  The scrubs are just a clown suit at that point.


He's a clown. He loves himself the profits that flow from "unconventional" or "fringe" medicine and snake oil diet plans.

Another con that Oprah brought into the world.
 
BigMax
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sometimes Wikipedia can be wicked funny:

The British Medical Journal published a study in 2014 that found more than half of the recommendations on medical talk series including The Dr. Oz Showeither had no evidence or contradicted medical research. In 2018, Donald Trump appointed him to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.
 
tnpir
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It seems as though people do not trust him and are not interested in voting for him.

Gads, I hope I'm correct.
 
