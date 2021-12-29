 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   I went searching for deer antlers and all I found was this lousy missing MMA fighter   (yahoo.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even when you expect it, finding human remains is a freaky experience. I helped restore an old Civil War cemetery for African American soldiers back in high school and since it had fallen into disrepair, occasionally you'd step in a hole that was actually a grave. I can't imagine stumbling across a recent body,

Since they went searching in the area when he went missing, what I don't understand is why no one smelled him. Back when I was living in the country someone hit a deer that managed to crawl to my backyard before expiring and it was four weeks of pure hell while it decomposed. I didn't have a tractor big enough to move it, but that smell - FARK! It was 200 yards from the house and 500 yards from the street, but you could smell it a half mile away. I imagine a dead adult man would be an easy find for a dog or even a teenager. There's no other smell like it.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You have a good point.

Since they went searching in the area when he went missing, what I don't understand is why no one smelled him. Back when I was living in the country someone hit a deer that managed to crawl to my backyard before expiring and it was four weeks of pure hell while it decomposed. I didn't have a tractor big enough to move it, but that smell - FARK! It was 200 yards from the house and 500 yards from the street, but you could smell it a half mile away. I imagine a dead adult man would be an easy find for a dog or even a teenager. There's no other smell like it.


You have a good point.

Back when I was living in Florida, they found someone dead in their St. Petersburg house. As the person was found after some period of time, the body decomposed badly. When they found the dead body by opening the house, you could smell the rot a block away.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As one does.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This article brought to you by Conor McGregor's Irish Whiskey. It tastes like the forest!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It's basically like, "oh, that's a body, I wonder what happened?"

Bodies aren't that odd after you've seen a few.

Since they went searching in the area when he went missing, what I don't understand is why no one smelled him. Back when I was living in the country someone hit a deer that managed to crawl to my backyard before expiring and it was four weeks of pure hell while it decomposed. I didn't have a tractor big enough to move it, but that smell - FARK! It was 200 yards from the house and 500 yards from the street, but you could smell it a half mile away. I imagine a dead adult man would be an easy find for a dog or even a teenager. There's no other smell like it.


It's basically like, "oh, that's a body, I wonder what happened?"

Bodies aren't that odd after you've seen a few.
 
clborgia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Working near the Office of the Medical Investgator and Veterinary Diagnostic Services. I discovered you can spot the smell enough to tell the difference between dead animals and humans. By the time they are really bloated, the bacteria in the gut makes a significant difference in smell between herbivores and humans.

Since they went searching in the area when he went missing, what I don't understand is why no one smelled him. Back when I was living in the country someone hit a deer that managed to crawl to my backyard before expiring and it was four weeks of pure hell while it decomposed. I didn't have a tractor big enough to move it, but that smell - FARK! It was 200 yards from the house and 500 yards from the street, but you could smell it a half mile away. I imagine a dead adult man would be an easy find for a dog or even a teenager. There's no other smell like it.


Working near the Office of the Medical Investgator and Veterinary Diagnostic Services. I discovered you can spot the smell enough to tell the difference between dead animals and humans. By the time they are really bloated, the bacteria in the gut makes a significant difference in smell between herbivores and humans.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Likely story.

Hunter of deer antlers went back to the location where a year ago, he shot a 'damn big buck, that seemed to be snorting "fight me ashhole" but he was really drunk,' and knows in his heart it was a deer.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A few years ago, a friend went kayaking with some other friends of hers. Her friend saw a rib cage on the side of the bank. My friend is a nurse, and she went to look at the bones, and said yup they were human remains. They called the cops, and it was from this missing swimming from a few years ago. she posted the remains on FB, before the cops came.

/CSB
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Awkward to explain that being mounted on a shed.

Also, I'm glad his family got some closure. You suspect, but there is always a chance.
 
orygubner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh shiathey found Carcosa!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've seen a few dead bodies, but only just after they died, not after they had been there a few days. I did, however, pass by near a many day old dead deer while hiking one time, and Lordy did it stink.  I can't even imagine having to be the person that has to enter a building in which a corpse has been festering for a week or three.
 
caljar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

He died in the winter time out in the woods.

Since they went searching in the area when he went missing, what I don't understand is why no one smelled him. Back when I was living in the country someone hit a deer that managed to crawl to my backyard before expiring and it was four weeks of pure hell while it decomposed. I didn't have a tractor big enough to move it, but that smell - FARK! It was 200 yards from the house and 500 yards from the street, but you could smell it a half mile away. I imagine a dead adult man would be an easy find for a dog or even a teenager. There's no other smell like it.


He died in the winter time out in the woods.
 
