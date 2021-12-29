 Skip to content
(MSN)   Americans decide climate change will take too long to kill all marine life, speed up the process by flying Mach 5 sonic booms across the ocean so they can stun all the fish, give the turtles migraines, drown out whalesong by dropping the wub on them   (msn.com) divider line
32 Comments     (+0 »)
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Know who else dropped the wub on the whales?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slightly more likely than fusion or flying cars.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sound does not cross the border between water and air that well subby. Sonar is still a trillion times worse than any sonic boom would ever be
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this beat Donald Fagen's record?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airware.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Sound does not cross the border between water and air that well subby. Sonar is still a trillion times worse than any sonic boom would ever be


i rarely use my fishfinder sonar ever since I realized how loud it was under water.
I sure as hell wouldn't want to hear tick-tick-tick-tick all day in my habitat.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheB33f - The Wubmaster [Guide]
Youtube HqaXN5sxqpU
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude - WFH means I don't need to visit client sites.  I just use Zoom mtgs & DocuSign.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nazis had supersonic passenger service in the 1960s; it's an embarrassment that we can't make it work 60 years later.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sweet

these flights will be free right? since all that tech was developed using my tax dollars
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
150% of the SR-71's speed in a commuter jet?

Hard pass.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAVERICK!!!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what hitting a large bird at Mach 5 would do to an aircraft?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I wonder what hitting a large bird at Mach 5 would do to an aircraft?


Considering that effectively all birds fly below 30,000 feet, and supersonic cruising would all occur well above that level, we'll probably never find out.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Gin Buddy: I wonder what hitting a large bird at Mach 5 would do to an aircraft?

Considering that effectively all birds fly below 30,000 feet, and supersonic cruising would all occur well above that level, we'll probably never find out.


But the actual answer is the bird would turn into red mist at the point of impact while doing just enough damage to the wing to cause the pilots to be very concerned
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I wonder what hitting a large bird at Mach 5 would do to an aircraft?


Cover it in feathers
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The Nazis had supersonic passenger service in the 1960s; it's an embarrassment that we can't make it work 60 years later.


Nazis?
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: The Nazis had supersonic passenger service in the 1960s; it's an embarrassment that we can't make it work 60 years later.

Nazis?


Forget it, he's rolling.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: The Nazis had supersonic passenger service in the 1960s; it's an embarrassment that we can't make it work 60 years later.

Nazis?


You didn't see that coming?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby, none of those things are fatal
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: The Nazis had supersonic passenger service in the 1960s; it's an embarrassment that we can't make it work 60 years later.

Nazis?


That's the timeline where they won the war and Hitler had 3 arms.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
20 passengers at mach 5 and they claim it will be profitable at current business class prices.

Sure, Jan.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: The Nazis had supersonic passenger service in the 1960s; it's an embarrassment that we can't make it work 60 years later.

Nazis?

You didn't see that coming?


See? Yes. Hear? No.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Subby, none of those things are fatal


Doesn't sound like it does them any good.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: The Nazis had supersonic passenger service in the 1960s; it's an embarrassment that we can't make it work 60 years later.

Nazis?


i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Gin Buddy: I wonder what hitting a large bird at Mach 5 would do to an aircraft?

Considering that effectively all birds fly below 30,000 feet, and supersonic cruising would all occur well above that level, we'll probably never find out.


Have you thawed the bird first?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Concorde cruised at Mach 2. This one is only twice as fast. Hardly seems worth it.
 
whitroth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And is there anyone on Fark who'll be able to afford one ticket on it, ever (lottery winners excluded)?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: BigNumber12: Gin Buddy: I wonder what hitting a large bird at Mach 5 would do to an aircraft?

Considering that effectively all birds fly below 30,000 feet, and supersonic cruising would all occur well above that level, we'll probably never find out.

Have you thawed the bird first?



If I thawed it I'd have theered around it...
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: The Nazis had supersonic passenger service in the 1960s; it's an embarrassment that we can't make it work 60 years later.

Nazis?

[i.stack.imgur.com image 450x253]


Was that Hitler's ride to Argentina?
 
