Denver gunman who killed five in shooting rampage knew victims.
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know exactly where that is! It's across the street from Denver Health. I have to go there tomorrow for a doctor's appointment. I'll have to walk past the tattoo shop when I go to Denver Health.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yep.  Quiet loners who keep to themselves seldom shoot other quit loners who keep to themselves. The exception was at the Quiet Loners Club in Columbus Indiana 1985.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ya, I stay a quiet, nice enough guy who keeps to himself. I don't want to scare anyone.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For being a gun nut and a complete psycho I am surprised the body count is so low.

/happy that it's low.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is *exactly* why it's beneficial not to know anybody. ;)
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: This is *exactly* why it's beneficial not to know anybody. ;)


Sometimes it's because your colleague knows someone and you are just collateral damage.

But yeah the not knowing paet reducws the chances. I'm in good fkin hands.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the biblical sense, subs?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What the hell??? A shooting in the United States??? Has the whole world gone crazy???
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So we're all good then?
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My unlikeable, repulsive personality ISN'T a liability?  Sweet!
 
LessO2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
who was killed at scene was 'on radar of law enforcement', say Denver police
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But the twitter link from earlier said he was a right wing domestic terrorist.  And now we know what that info was in the form of a twitter and didn't come from an actual journalist.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: For being a gun nut and a complete psycho I am surprised the body count is so low.


That's what "targeted" means
 
koinbahd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know this may come as a shock to some of you...but...

https://twitter.com/chadloder/status/​1​476004412514463744?s=20

BREAKING: The Denver mass shooter who murdered 5 people today in targeted attacks has been identified as Lyndon McLeod, 47, a white supremacist and misogynist who authored alt-right rants under the alias "Roman McClay". McLeod opposed antifa and supported shooting "communists".


https://twitter.com/chadloder/status/​1​476010851622535170?s=20

As @COSAntiFascists discovered, the white supremacist Denver mass-murderer was not only a fan of Andy Ngo's but also far-right conspiracy theory theorist @Cernovich (who followed him) and noted transphobe
@ZubyMusic, who hosted an hour-long interview with the murderer in 2019.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hermitage FTW!
 
Mindlock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: But the twitter link from earlier said he was a right wing domestic terrorist.  And now we know what that info was in the form of a twitter and didn't come from an actual journalist.


Right-wing nutjobs have lives outside of being right-wing nutjobs too.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: For being a gun nut and a complete psycho I am surprised the body count is so low.

/happy that it's low.


I'mma guess his transition from COD on the XBox to live firing against targets frantically running away was a lot like my transition from MS Flight Simulator to an actual Cessna.  Why is it moving everywhere, is it supposed to do that?
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: But the twitter link from earlier said he was a right wing domestic terrorist.  And now we know what that info was in the form of a twitter and didn't come from an actual journalist.


A whackaloon trumpeting his 'MAO-I alleles,' the 'genetic differences' between Yankee liberals and Southern rednecks and the supposed virtuous superiority of preindustrial 'steppe people,' writing violent psychokook science fiction that is a thinly veiled version of himself committing rapes and murders, covered in neo-Nazi ink and parroting all the most obvious rhetoric of the O9A ... isn't a terrorist?

G
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's very interesting.  I think some dudes are terrified of society becoming more progressive.  Their trembling in their boots. And are lashing out.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The idiot said the the weak people were being protected by the law and so on, and that they should watch themselves or "buckle up", but yet this guy wasn't strong enough to face those he disagreed with by using anything else except violence. And it sucks that this guy had a death wish that took other lives. Too bad the cops who had him on their radar couldn't do, or didn't do much.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are better ways to enjoy a Rampage with friends...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamingboard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skinink: Too bad the cops who had him on their radar couldn't do, or didn't do much.


On their radar means they drank with him at the bar and thought he was pretty cool.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skinink: The idiot said the the weak people were being protected by the law and so on, and that they should watch themselves or "buckle up", but yet this guy wasn't strong enough to face those he disagreed with by using anything else except violence. And it sucks that this guy had a death wish that took other lives. Too bad the cops who had him on their radar couldn't do, or didn't do much.


Weak-minded people don't know that they're weak, even when they fall in line for fascist leaders. They think weakness is a physical thing, because they're stupid.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just another reason why you should absolutely cut right-wingers out of your life. Don't be their friends, keep away from them if they are family, just no contact.  If you have to work with them, don't even say "hi" or "bye" just keep them as far away as possible.  The last Right-winger I spoke to outside of work was just a fellow attorney I knew from around the courthouse.  Once 1-6 happened, I started to really avoid him, which was easy to do due to Covid.  Fortunately, he died, and most of the other attorneys suspect suicide or drug overdose. The guy was mid-50s, no children, never married. No loss at all.
 
bthom37
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: But the twitter link from earlier said he was a right wing domestic terrorist.  And now we know what that info was in the form of a twitter and didn't come from an actual journalist.


The actual info came from his social media, where, surprise, he was a white supremacist and a misogynist.

He also wrote a whole ass novel about being a white supremacist misogynist.

When someone tells you who they are, believe them.
 
