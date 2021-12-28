 Skip to content
(CNBC) Omicron invasion defends against Delta. Herd Immunity back on the table
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
That will bring about a resurgence in infection parties.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Omicron was first identified by South Africa

Too bad they couldn't segregate the people who had it early.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
However, the study has not been peer-reviewed....

croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: However, the study has not been peer-reviewed....

"The study followed 13 people..."
dazed420
1 hour ago  

edmo: That will bring about a resurgence in infection parties.


It has already started, the jerk that infected me, his wife and friends are now getting infected on purpose
 
WithinReason
1 hour ago  
I think Dr. Fauci owes all his critics an apology.
 
tricycleracer
1 hour ago  
THE CIRCLE OF VIIIIIIIIIIRUS
 
genner
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: However, the study has not been peer-reviewed....

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: However, the study has not been peer-reviewed....

"The study followed 13 people..."
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
It's only "herd immunity" with respect to the next variant of the virus. It's 0% effective at preventing you from catching COVID in the first place.

The vaccines are much better than 0%. Go get some of those instead.
 
odinsposse
1 hour ago  
Omicron has already reinfected people who previously got COVID. The "just let everyone get it" people already lost. They're just too dumb to know it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: However, the study has not been peer-reviewed....

[i.imgur.com image 250x272]

"The study followed 13 people..."
IndyJohn
53 minutes ago  
"Herd immunity" can also be obtained through vaccinating the population

With the upside that people don't need to contract the disease in order to get resistance

Yes, looks like 3 shots needed against omicron but still better than the alternative
 
dailygrinds
53 minutes ago  
"It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts."
Groupon boob job
50 minutes ago  
My wife and I are both vaccinated and boosted. We work from home and do not go to restaurants or bars. When we do go out in public we wear N95 masks. I felt confident I wouldn't get it. But... here we are. Both of us have it. Not sure what we could have possibly done differently.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  
It will be Tuesday before we are actually informed of how bad the omicron wave is going to be. We can't jinx any last minute retail sales that might help a few corporate overlords meet their Q4 quotas.
 
Salmon
45 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: My wife and I are both vaccinated and boosted. We work from home and do not go to restaurants or bars. When we do go out in public we wear N95 masks. I felt confident I wouldn't get it. But... here we are. Both of us have it. Not sure what we could have possibly done differently.


gone to more bars, I'd suggest.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
42 minutes ago  
If you've had several other variants of concern + vaccination and then get Omi, sure you probably get to skip Delta... unless you're in a room with a shedder for an extended period of time.

What we see in the real world with SARS-CoV-2 is that antibodies from previous exposures only prevent infection when sterilizing.  If you don't have B-cells attuned to that antigen, the infection advances until you do.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  

WithinReason: I think Dr. Fauci owes all his critics an apology.


Kubo [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  

WithinReason: I think Dr. Fauci owes all his critics an apology.


Might be difficult, given that a decent proportion of them have died of COVID.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
35 minutes ago  
Also, after two years of this BS, you guys should be immune to the hidden benefit to infection narratives.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
That may be interesting, but it's not really helpful information for ordinary folks. Because that means you still caught COVID. And Omicron doesn't seem to be stopped by previous infections, so if you catch Delta first you're still probably going to get COVID if you come across Omicron. And Omicron is infecting people who were already vaccinated or infected in huge numbers.

The next couple weeks/months are shaping up to be real ugly.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: My wife and I are both vaccinated and boosted. We work from home and do not go to restaurants or bars. When we do go out in public we wear N95 masks. I felt confident I wouldn't get it. But... here we are. Both of us have it. Not sure what we could have possibly done differently.


SeE! VaCcInEs DoN't WoRk!

There's nothing you could have done differently. Thanks for not being a knob. Sorry the dregs of society failed you, your wife, and everyone else that have done their part.

/vaxxed, boosted
//and waiting on PCR results anyway
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  
Insufficient data, no peer review, you know...

backhand.slap.of.reason
30 minutes ago  
You know what really would have built up super-immunity?  A vaccine with equal shares from all Variants of Concern.  Everything the United States is going to experience over the next two months of plague  would not have happened had Biden not allowed Facebook Zients to run the show.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Herd immunity" can also be obtained through vaccinating the population

With the upside that people don't need to contract the disease in order to get resistance


I don't know why people aren't getting this.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: That may be interesting, but it's not really helpful information for ordinary folks. Because that means you still caught COVID. And Omicron doesn't seem to be stopped by previous infections, so if you catch Delta first you're still probably going to get COVID if you come across Omicron. And Omicron is infecting people who were already vaccinated or infected in huge numbers.

The next couple weeks/months are shaping up to be real ugly.


New data show that the boosters are pretty protective against Omicron. That said, it is far more contagious, so far more people are going to get it. And among the vaccinated who get it, it largely feels like a shiatty cold.

But, as with past waves, it's going to tear through the unvaccinated like a tidal wave, meaning that hospitals are going to fill up again and more people will die, almost exclusively unvaccinated.

I think the best advice for the vaxxed and boosted folks is not to take any unnecessary non-COVID risks that might put you in the hospital. They're going to be full of people begging for the vaccine after it's far too late.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: "Herd immunity" can also be obtained through vaccinating the population

With the upside that people don't need to contract the disease in order to get resistance

Yes, looks like 3 shots needed against omicron but still better than the alternative


*Cries in boosted J&J*
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

Mugato: IndyJohn: Herd immunity" can also be obtained through vaccinating the population

With the upside that people don't need to contract the disease in order to get resistance

I don't know why people aren't getting this.


Because some people stuck spoons to their arms on Facebook so vaccines are evil or something.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  
Omicron was first identified by South Africa

Clearly we can place the blame for this scourge
at the feet of Governor Death-Santa!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: My wife and I are both vaccinated and boosted. We work from home and do not go to restaurants or bars. When we do go out in public we wear N95 masks. I felt confident I wouldn't get it. But... here we are. Both of us have it. Not sure what we could have possibly done differently.


I suspect one of you cheated at least once.  My guess would be you got closer than you should have to an unmasked friend/relative.
 
dailygrinds
5 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: My wife and I are both vaccinated and boosted. We work from home and do not go to restaurants or bars. When we do go out in public we wear N95 masks. I felt confident I wouldn't get it. But... here we are. Both of us have it. Not sure what we could have possibly done differently.


She's definitely got a side piece. Only logical explanation.
 
valenumr
3 minutes ago  

Mugato: IndyJohn: Herd immunity" can also be obtained through vaccinating the population

With the upside that people don't need to contract the disease in order to get resistance

I don't know why people aren't getting this.


Oh, everybody is getting this.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: My wife and I are both vaccinated and boosted. We work from home and do not go to restaurants or bars. When we do go out in public we wear N95 masks. I felt confident I wouldn't get it. But... here we are. Both of us have it. Not sure what we could have possibly done differently.


It's hard to say. This thing is insanely contagious. Maybe your N95 didn't fit tightly enough. If you live in a shared building it might have wafted in from the apartment next door. A droplet might have missed your mask and hit you in the eye. Surface transmission is not as important as we thought at the start of the pandemic but it can happen.

The good news is that your masks probably prevented you from spreading it in public, and that your vaccine boost gives you a big advantage in fighting it off.
 
