(Daily Mail)   Parade and shame, China version   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have no wish to live in China, but that's not to say that we couldn't learn some things from them.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as long as everyone is wearing a white gimp suit for unspecified reasons, I guess.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they also be put in the Squid Games?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not dragging the rock of shame?  Lightweights
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unexpected breakout all along the parade route in 3... 2...
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty much down for this to happen in America. fark the anti vaxxers and anti maskers with a 10 foot pole.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would only work here if these people felt shame.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't approve, but I can't say I don't sympathize.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Not dragging the rock of shame?  Lightweights


Remove The Stone Of Shame... Attach The Stone Of Triumph! (The Simpsons)
Youtube l-Z0iyBNxpk
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I don't approve, but I can't say I don't sympathize.


Name checks out
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... So, their plan to show everyone that they should avoid large public gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID was to get everyone out into the streets in a large crowd to gawk and Jerry at the rulebreakers?

/This might not have been the *best* possible plan...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*jeer

/Although, Jerry is probably a jerk, too.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wet markets, still okay
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13,000,000 people can't get food.

If even 1 of them dies, and you people are cheering this, their blood is on your conscience
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Not dragging the rock of shame?  Lightweights


We need to bring back chaining people to stones 30lb stones. 30lbs is just light enough to carry around, and heavy enough to be a serious pain in the ass. You can still work in some capacity, so society wins.

In World War Z (the excellent novel not the terrible movie), the breakdown in society meant guarding people in jail was a waste of resources, so they brought back the stocks. 3 days in the sun in the middle of town and then back to work was a great deterrent to crime. Repeat offender? Cut off a finger, send him back to work. Ain't nobody got time to deal with their mess.

It seemed efficient. If only there wasn't profit in imprisonment.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Wait... So, their plan to show everyone that they should avoid large public gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID was to get everyone out into the streets in a large crowd to gawk and Jerry at the rulebreakers?

/This might not have been the *best* possible plan...


Meh. It all depends.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

west.la.lawyer: Wet markets, still okay


🧐🙄
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: 13,000,000 people can't get food.

If even 1 of them dies, and you people are cheering this, their blood is on your conscience


This America we don't even care about slave blood.
 
