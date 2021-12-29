 Skip to content
 
The safe number is 14, but the correct number is 0
46
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That could have been an entirely different movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't remove from my brain quickly enough. Some things are better left unknown.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Came out lookin' all Cadbury-like
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're going to do something like that, I'd at least hope you're winning a bet.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hey, I've got this game that's kind of like the chubby bunny game, want to play?"
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go to a farmer's market with that guy
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Okay, so, here's what we're going to do tonight.  I'm going to play the farmer, and you're going to play the chicken..."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Came out lookin' all Cadbury-like
[th.bing.com image 338x147]


Gezz thanks for the visual 🤢🤮
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Safe number?  Is that like a safeword for nerds?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm confused.  I've had poops that was clearly more volume than that many eggs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
vignette2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


what ticks me off about this photo?  those dirty finger nails.

sorry, that's just gross.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And once again, Gaston demonstrates that, for him, thinking is a dangerous pastime.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm confused.  I've had poops that was clearly more volume than that many eggs.


Thank you ever so for sharing.
 
ongbok
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why would you put eggs in your booty hole?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I cannot imagine how one could fall on eggs 15 times in just the right way that the eggs went up your ass. Is that a 1 in 15 million shot?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Can't remove from my brain quickly enough. Some things are better left unknown.


It takes all sorts to make the world go 'round.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/bnpv8​5​/the-emerging-fetish-of-laying-alien-e​ggs-inside-yourself

Oh, I'm sorry. That probably won't help the forgetting thing.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love the implied horror on the egg's face in article pic.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I cannot imagine how one could fall on eggs 15 times in just the right way that the eggs went up your ass. Is that a 1 in 15 million shot?


Well, they were hard boiled, so I'm going to assume it was like that time I got a cucumber stuck up there: a terrible salad making accident.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ongbok: Why would you put eggs in your booty hole?


For some, there is great pleasure from the anal cavity area when objects are in the rectum.

Its like whenever you take a poo, you get a slight feeling of pleasure.

So the people with a good tolerance for anal pleasure might stick foreign objects up their butts to simulate that pleasure.

/not a doctor
//not a sex therapist

PS I find all anal play to be disgusting and gross.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'I picked up 15 young chicks and got so laid'

'Dude, that's not how it works!'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I got a cucumber stuck up there


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ongbok: Why would you put eggs in your booty hole?


Not enough money for expensive butt beads?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/pretty sure original was way before 2008, or at least I've pushed it that far down into the place were things don't want to be remembered.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ongbok: Why would you put eggs in your booty hole?


Performance art
Radio station contest
School Spirit!
Office Xmas party
Drunken bet
"I was bored"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: I love the implied horror on the egg's face in article pic.


SAUSAGE PARTY t.p. segment . Mp4.
 
austerity101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, no, no, you use gelatin eggs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


(And maybe try less than 15.)
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ongbok: Why would you put eggs in your booty hole?


They were exchanging long protein strings. Do you have a simpler method?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hi partner had convinced him that they were going to make a big family that night.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Hi partner had convinced him that they were going to make a big family that night.


*His
 
ongbok
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never mind my question from earlier. Too much information
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ongbok: Why would you put eggs in your booty hole?


Mouth was full.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: If you're going to do something like that, I'd at least hope you're winning a bet.


Or already lost one.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In a revelation that will shock approximately nobody, forcing 15 eggs up your rectum is not a good idea.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Challenge Accepted!
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: Tabletop: I got a cucumber stuck up there

[Fark user image 209x371]


PAIGE NO
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think it was the 80's and I was driving home, stuck in traffic. Howard Stern was on the radio back then and I was only familiar with him when he shared a show with Don Imus...anyway...

Howard picks up the phone, and stars speaking with the proctologist at Riker's island (NYC prison)

"So Doc, what kind of strange objects have you found up people's butts in prison?"

and then the doctor started rattling off all the weird and strange objects that had to be removed from their butts.

I think I laughed for a good 20 mins and cried for 30.
 
p51d007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: [Fark user image 275x502]

/pretty sure original was way before 2008, or at least I've pushed it that far down into the place were things don't want to be remembered.


Huh. I used to live in a place that had a kitchen that looked just like that. I remember because it was the same year the Phillies won the World Series and...

Hey, wait a second... where the hell did you get that picture?!?!?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rectum? Damn near killed 'im.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JessieL: That could have been an entirely different movie.

[Fark user image 850x508]


Came here for the Cool Hand Luke reference.

I don't care if it rains or freezes...
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rectum? Damn near scrambled 'em!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"side-dish-cum-suppositories"

I'm going to be giggling like a schoolgirl for hours
/cum
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, you chicken?
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Can't remove from my brain quickly enough. Some things are better left unknown.


Yes. Such as did 10 or 11 really feel so good that he wanted more?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Came out lookin' all Cadbury-like
[th.bing.com image 338x147]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ongbok: Why would you put eggs in your booty hole?


To get rid of a tapeworm.
Follow each egg with a cookie, except for the last egg.
When the tapeworm pops his head out and says "where's the cookie?",
you grab it with some pliers and pull it out.
 
