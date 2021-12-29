 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Grade II listed home for sale in England. Let me give you the tour. This ends the tour. All 400 square feet   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a Georgian shed. I really like the sunken garden, though.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd buy it and live there.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would so love to live overseas.
Dissuade me.
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that's a mausoleum, including underground CRYPTS?!  WtF?
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For Three hundred thousand bucks u could be living in the Villages
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well really how big does a home for a second grader need to be?
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a mauseleum to me. Also good. Also could never spell that word...
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cute. That price is outrageous.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like one of those things you find in a cemetery. Well at least you don't have to spend money on burial costs I guess while getting a kickass looking resting place.

/as long as you pay your property taxes on time.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatdafarkisthis: I'm pretty sure that's a mausoleum, including underground CRYPTS?!  WtF?


Its a gatehouse. One of two that sit either side of a gate to a country home (think: private British palace from the 16/17/18 centuries )

Originally designed to make sure the riff raff did not get up the drive and bother the landed well to do horrifically rich owners of the main house.

Was never a mausoleum.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: It's a Georgian shed


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...is the basement Georgian?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shamen123: whatdafarkisthis: I'm pretty sure that's a mausoleum, including underground CRYPTS?!  WtF?

Its a gatehouse. One of two that sit either side of a gate to a country home (think: private British palace from the 16/17/18 centuries )

Originally designed to make sure the riff raff did not get up the drive and bother the landed well to do horrifically rich owners of the main house.

Was never a mausoleum.


Anything's a mausoleum if you're grave enough...
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For that kind of money you could get 200sqft in NYC.
 
headslacker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poors.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much yard comes with it?  If there's enough grass to park an RV the setup could have potential.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it could be cool. Except it is way too far North for me. It is between Leeds and York. Is there much to do around there? If I lived in that house I probably would go out a lot.

I think I would rather be closer to London.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could be a happy crazy cat lady in one of those houses, provided I had a spare £225k just sitting around.  That said, I hope they have industrial sump pumps to get rid of all the water that will inevitably collect in the sunken garden:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The listing literally says it's one of two gatehouses in the property.

(I know. RTFA? Who knew).
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cakeman: For Three hundred thousand bucks u could be living in the Villages


Just make sure you invest in penicillin stock.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: How much yard comes with it?  If there's enough grass to park an RV the setup could have potential.


They call them Caravans over on that side of the pond.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has swung many a cat, I'd say yes - there is room to swing a cat.
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like a lovely little place. I'd do it probably. Maybe see if I can get a bit of remodel on the bathroom and get another three inches of space in there.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is the about the size of my home.  It's livable for a pair of DINKs.

For the record, we aren't cool enough to have a tiny home.  It's just an old home that never got added onto, unlike the neighboring houses.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Warthog: How much yard comes with it?  If there's enough grass to park an RV the setup could have potential.


And leave this beautiful Walmart parking lot. I don't think so
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Would be at least twice that much in Seattle.
 
whitroth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight: they're selling the gate guard's building as a house? Here, why don't you give me $50k, and I'll let you set up a tent in my back yard. It's a great location.....
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Presumably the gate houses are called "Ladies" and "Gentlemen", since they certainly resemble public toilets.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA:
Pictured: The sister gatehouse's kitchen with wot much space to entertain guests but enough to cook a treat for visitors who don't mind a bit of al fresco dining

Wot the fark am I reading?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It looks like a mausoleum.

cf.ltkcdn.netView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw this episode of "Steth Lets Flats".
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gopher321: I'd buy it and live there.


It's cute and fairly comfy looking, TBH, but for that kind of money you deserve space to entertain, raise a family, etc., unless it's either a.) downtown in a major metropolis (NYC, etc.), or b.) immediately adjacent to something very desirable (private beach, major attraction, etc.).  Or if it were fortified, nuke-resistant, etc.
 
