(Fox 46 Charlotte)   "I started working there, fell in love with the position, was having a great time with the kids. I got my very first paycheck and immediately was concerned"   (fox46.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Typical issue about public school teachers: Insufficient pay.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And because her prorated salary was spread out over the full year, Aponte says she was left with a monthly income of only $400 more than her rent.

We are a reflection of how we treat our educators.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  Pay them enough to make up for down months.  Damn bean counter mother farkers.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because she is bartending / serving alcohol to make ends meet... a parent will complain about her off duty conduct sending the wrong g message to the kids and she will be black listed.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are prorated salaries common? Never heard of that before. Sounds like double dipping by the employer unless they also went back and paid her for the portion of the year she didn't work.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't like that she complained to the kids about it.

She is right tho. Teachers in America need to be paid better.
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Are prorated salaries common? Never heard of that before. Sounds like double dipping by the employer unless they also went back and paid her for the portion of the year she didn't work.


Yes if teachers prorate they get checks throughout the summer.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is the problem in America. No one wants to work or show passion for the job and the people they serve. All they care about is the money or what's in it for them. No wonder all these businesses are short staffed. If these places can't make a profit, then how can they stay open to keep people from collecting unemployment or learning how to take pride in working?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Are prorated salaries common? Never heard of that before. Sounds like double dipping by the employer unless they also went back and paid her for the portion of the year she didn't work.


I believe it's a common option for teachers to take their 10 month salary and spread it out over 12 months.  But the difference should only be a 16.67% reduction.  And they are out of work for those two months and could either get a side gig or even maybe file for unemployment.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skinink: This is the problem in America. No one wants to work or show passion for the job and the people they serve. All they care about is the money or what's in it for them. No wonder all these businesses are short staffed. If these places can't make a profit, then how can they stay open to keep people from collecting unemployment or learning how to take pride in working?


Are you missing the sarcasm tag?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Are prorated salaries common? Never heard of that before. Sounds like double dipping by the employer unless they also went back and paid her for the portion of the year she didn't work.


It doesn't sound like that at all. That's just a weird conclusion that you jumped to for no reason.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I don't like that she complained to the kids about it.

She is right tho. Teachers in America need to be paid better.


Better that they are told the truth of why she's quitting

Better yet that she's the one telling them
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skinink: This is the problem in America. No one wants to work or show passion for the job and the people they serve. All they care about is the money or what's in it for them. No wonder all these businesses are short staffed. If these places can't make a profit, then how can they stay open to keep people from collecting unemployment or learning how to take pride in working?


Sorry, I didn't order the poeslaw.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
nObOdY wAnTs tO wOrK
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I knew another guy who thought NM didn't pay teachers enough.

/Say his name.

//Say it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: El_Dan: Are prorated salaries common? Never heard of that before. Sounds like double dipping by the employer unless they also went back and paid her for the portion of the year she didn't work.

I believe it's a common option for teachers to take their 10 month salary and spread it out over 12 months.  But the difference should only be a 16.67% reduction.  And they are out of work for those two months and could either get a side gig or even maybe file for unemployment.


side gig for sure if they choose to but no unemployment (EI) up here at least; it's still a 12 month renewing contract; they're still employed.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I don't like that she complained to the kids about it.

She is right tho. Teachers in America need to be paid better.


8th grade is plenty old enough for kids to know how salary works.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skinink: This is the problem in America. No one wants to work or show passion for the job and the people they serve. All they care about is the money or what's in it for them. No wonder all these businesses are short staffed. If these places can't make a profit, then how can they stay open to keep people from collecting unemployment or learning how to take pride in working?


Countertroll: government services aren't there to make a profit. They are sevices. Bad GOP, bad. Stop being stupid.
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

12349876: El_Dan: Are prorated salaries common? Never heard of that before. Sounds like double dipping by the employer unless they also went back and paid her for the portion of the year she didn't work.

Yes if teachers prorate they get checks throughout the summer.


The term used is Annualized Salary. I worked briefly in a support function at the elementary school here. It was never going to be a full-time job for me but even those spooning peas on to a tray making less than $1k a month had their pay broken down the same way.
 
