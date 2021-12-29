 Skip to content
 
(KRTV Great Falls)   If you're going to break into someone's home at 4am, make sure it's not a cop's home   (krtv.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Police, Constable, GREAT FALLS, Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls police officer, news release, Criminal Investigation Department, home of an off-duty  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OMG, what kinda hell hole is Montana anyways?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A friend of mine is a lawyer (public defender).  One of his clients broke in to his home.

He had to argue with the judge to get recused from the ensuing case.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: OMG, what kinda hell hole is Montana anyways?


Sheldon Arrives In Bozeman - The Big Bang Theory
Youtube tuNw3bKJygo


Sheldon found out the hard way.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: OMG, what kinda hell hole is Montana anyways?


At first I thought the story was about Virginia. Any cop who could afford to live in Great Falls, VA. should have their finances looked at very closely.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fun times that happened in my home city:

911 Call from Hollgarth Shooting
Youtube Uk3rooGL9AM
 
my moustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The GFPD said: "Though this incident is isolated, it is complex and stressful for everyone involved. We appreciate your support and hope you will keep this officer and their family in your thoughts in the coming days, as we do the same for the injured male and his family."

"Complex and stressful for everyone involved" sounds like more than just a burglary.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did the intruder walk in and interrupt a good ol fashion LEO wife beating session?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why would it matter if it's a cop or not?
Anyhow, it sounds like he didn't break into the home. It "evolved to the point" where the cop shot him. So sounds like lots of missing details.
Guy is in the street, cop yells at him, he comes up to the front door to yell back at the cop, cop shoots him. Pulls him inside the house a little bit.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, how about just don't break into anyone's home.  That work?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kinda confused how to feel. On one hand he is a pig cop. On the other hand this shouldn't happen to anyone and there's family involved.

Am going with feel bad this happened.
 
Xai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for the twist that this guy was a guest at the cop's house and the cop tried to murder him.

It's bad when the cops are the least trustworthy sources of information.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xai: I'm just waiting for the twist that this guy was a guest at the cop's house and the cop tried to murder him.

It's bad when the cops are the least trustworthy sources of information.


Male prostitute picked up online, and drug deal gone bad.
Thieves don't just pick houses to rob at random, that they don't know anything about, with people in them, who they don't know.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even if you don't break into a cops house they are probably still going to shoot you
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm gonna to guess that lethal force was unnecessary but oh so much fun.
 
