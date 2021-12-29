 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   IRA leaders encouraged imprisoned members to dig escape tunnel in order to keep them off drugs, flee Nazis on motorbike   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Prisoners of war have a duty to escape.

Whether they were POWs is a matter of perspective, but it certainly makes sense from the IRA side.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there goes my retirement savings.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The IRA hasn't been the same since the Roth vs. Traditional schism.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northern Ireland Probation Board, told Seán Ó hUiginn, the head of the Anglo-Irish Secretariat in Belfast,

How is that even anything
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I don't understand the headline and I'm not gonna read tfa but I will for some reason mention that Kinch has a radio in the coffee pot.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Okay, I don't understand the headline and I'm not gonna read tfa but I will for some reason mention that Kinch has a radio in the coffee pot.


Think it's related to the incident where el chapo escaped from prison on a motorcycle in a tunnel? I'm not sure either.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Northern Ireland Probation Board, told Seán Ó hUiginn, the head of the Anglo-Irish Secretariat in Belfast,

How is that even anything


Gaelic is a thing.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: AstroJesus: Okay, I don't understand the headline and I'm not gonna read tfa but I will for some reason mention that Kinch has a radio in the coffee pot.

Think it's related to the incident where el chapo escaped from prison on a motorcycle in a tunnel? I'm not sure either.


The Great Escape.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JessieL: Prisoners of war have a duty to escape.

Whether they were POWs is a matter of perspective, but it certainly makes sense from the IRA side.


I see you didn't RTFA.

The IRA leadership never intended to allow these "POW's" (my arse) to escape.

Many were bitter-ender "dissident republicans" opposed to the peace process who might have sabotaged it had they escaped.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Northern Ireland Probation Board, told Seán Ó hUiginn, the head of the Anglo-Irish Secretariat in Belfast,

How is that even anything


Séan O'Higgins to you.

Here's the Irish Times article cited by TFA.
 
algman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ooh, I see a TV sitcom coming! It could have a fat, but loveable sargeant, with a cockney accent, and a catch phrase, like "Izzat right, guvna?" Then the warden will be a stodgy, proper English bloke who is always on the phone direct with the Iron Lady at Downing. The chaps will be a plucky bunch of ne'er-do-wells, that don't mean to hurt anyone with their homemade explosives, but always seem to end up planting them in high profile hotels.
 
