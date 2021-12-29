 Skip to content
(The Indian Express)   Now that a woman with a Māori face tattoo has hosted a prime time news broadcast for the first time, we should probably start the news off with a haka to prep everyone for the latest fresh hell   (indianexpress.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey cool! Good jerb to her!

Also the haka is an amazing thing to witness if you ever have the chance. Deep and primal humanity.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on 'em.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Ponsonby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Meanwhile in Ponsonby

[Fark user image 709x710]


AHHH! MS-13!!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Meanwhile in Ponsonby

[Fark user image image 709x710]


Arnold + Mike Tyson
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be huge for viewers with that kind of a "thing"

/good for her
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it looks like some kind of spillage...
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not into tattoos. Face tattoos exponentially more so.

That said, that is hot.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.


No tat looks nice on anyone.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes, everybody panic!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: fragMasterFlash: That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.

No tat looks nice on anyone.


Aren't the Maori tattoos somewhat religious/spiritual?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needed a DNA test to discover that she's Maori? Her parents had no clues for her?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Subtonic: fragMasterFlash: That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.

No tat looks nice on anyone.

Aren't the Maori tattoos somewhat religious/spiritual?


It doesn't make it look any better.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.


You know there's "other" ways they can rock that look. For maybe 10 seconds at least.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thriller Haka to Poi E From Taika Waititi's "Boy"
Youtube u-TiQXCJtRk
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's next, long haired freaky people getting jobs too?!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.


they've already got tramp stamps
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Subtonic: fragMasterFlash: That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.

No tat looks nice on anyone.

Aren't the Maori tattoos somewhat religious/spiritual?


Yes but religion is stupid.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Subtonic: fragMasterFlash: That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.

No tat looks nice on anyone.

Aren't the Maori tattoos somewhat religious/spiritual?


So is circumcision and I'm not in favor of that either.

NOW LET'S REALLY GET THIS THREAD ROCKING!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops, I forgot the prudes like to hang out here until the senior discount Chinese buffet opens.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mackam"s Razor says she just wants attention.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: ajgeek: Subtonic: fragMasterFlash: That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.

No tat looks nice on anyone.

Aren't the Maori tattoos somewhat religious/spiritual?

So is circumcision and I'm not in favor of that either.

NOW LET'S REALLY GET THIS THREAD ROCKING!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Whoops, I forgot the prudes like to hang out here until the senior discount Chinese buffet opens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it's part of your culture and has actual significance and meaning? Cool!

When you want to ensure you're unemployable by scribbling at random on your face? Not so cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Whoops, I forgot the prudes like to hang out here until the senior discount Chinese buffet opens.


Excuse me, but could you please turn your stereo down?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tattoos original flavor

/ not really into tattoos but deeply appreciate a lady embracing her culture and not what the western world has told her is beautiful.
 
eabrahamson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tradition does little to make face tattoos not look dumb,
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Boomers, boomers as far as the eye can see.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Subtonic: fragMasterFlash: That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.

No tat looks nice on anyone.

Aren't the Maori tattoos somewhat religious/spiritual?


Heavily cultural, at the very least.
 
goodncold
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: When it's part of your culture and has actual significance and meaning? Cool!

When you want to ensure you're unemployable by scribbling at random on your face? Not so cool.

[Fark user image image 720x1060]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hate to be the person who intro'd her.

Coming to up, Or...  ee... nee?  Ka... Ere...  I know ever vowel is it's own part of the syllable...

I said we'd do it live!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Subtonic: fragMasterFlash: That tat looks nice on her, but I'm not looking forward to seeing middle age soccer moms in the US trying to rock that look for a minute once this goes viral.

No tat looks nice on anyone.

Aren't the Maori tattoos somewhat religious/spiritual?


Whatsoever appeals to the eye as beauty varies across cultures, with many using tattoos and scarification. Religious or otherwise spiritual tattoos and scars reach so far as cutting off body parts (such as the end of your penis, i.e. the foreskin) or other mortification. I am unapologetically and irredeemably grounded in my own sense of beauty of the human form. I eschew all forms of altering one's body, be it "artistic" tattoos, habitually wearing makeup, or even pierced ears, They detract from my notion of beauty and spirituality and I see no medical need for said alterations. What god wants the faithful to somehow mutilate the body in some fashion? It all defies reasonable thinking.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What another gorgeous woman with tribal facial tattoos might look like:

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's very cool, diversity matters. A lot.

/ boomer
 
KB202
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Murflette: Hey cool! Good jerb to her!

Also the haka is an amazing thing to witness if you ever have the chance. Deep and primal humanity.


Cheese and rice there's a haka on tv every ten minutes. If I never see one again it will be too soon.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

powhound: Somebody has some editing to do.
[Fark user image 425x425]


Yay, 20 year out of date BS!

/I'm 42
//50+ year old HR lady at my work got a tattoo on her wrist to honor her mother's passing.
///Ohnoes HR never gonna pay taxes...
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: When it's part of your culture and has actual significance and meaning? Cool!

When you want to ensure you're unemployable by scribbling at random on your face? Not so cool.

[Fark user image 720x1060]


Who gets to pick what tats have 'significance and meaning'?

Most people's tats have 'significance and meaning' to them, so that's not a very good way to decide.  Perhaps there should be a centralized office somewhere to judge whose ink is really authentic.

/I don't really even like tattoos
//I like people who arbitrarily decide that person A has 'significance and meaning' while person B just has 'scribbling at random' less
///What happened to just letting people do what they want??
 
