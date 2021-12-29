 Skip to content
 
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Mormon man writes musical criticizing his church after discovering its wealth isn't intended to actually help people   (sltrib.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 "The Book of Mormon," Nolan said his show does not mock the faith's practices or beliefs"

Then, what's the f*cking point? Their practices are *the* problem.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I only found out they were assholes when they were assholes to ME.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A paywall for the Salt Lake Tribune? I don't farking think so, guys.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here we go again.

(sigh)
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
dum dum dum dum dum
dum dum dum
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For 30 years a story like this about an always different charity pops up.
I suspect there is always a bubble boy.  I guess we need a charity that helps rejects?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mr-b
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: "The Book of Mormon," Nolan said his show does not mock the faith's practices or beliefs"

Then, what's the f*cking point? Their practices are *the* problem.


The Angel that supposedly talked to Joe Smith was called Moroni.

They should be called Morons.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nolan said learning that the church has billions of dollars but didn't help in his time of need "literally felt like a punch to the face."

So he...

"But he didn't leave the faith. He didn't stop believing. He didn't stop attending services. He didn't stop paying tithing. Instead, he wrote a musical."


Ha-ha, you're a captive.
 
Pextor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
SOUTH PARK DID IT!
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: A paywall for the Salt Lake Tribune? I don't farking think so, guys.


Here's a link to the MSN/WaPo article, from a thread that wasn't greened.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mr-b: Bslim: "The Book of Mormon," Nolan said his show does not mock the faith's practices or beliefs"

Then, what's the f*cking point? Their practices are *the* problem.

The Angel that supposedly talked to Joe Smith was called Moroni.

They should be called Morons.


i.imgur.comView Full Size

/close enough
 
ISO15693
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does anyone here know the reasons he was denied assistance?

Were they valid?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The [musical] project got its start three years ago, when Nolan - a Cache Valley resident, musician and father of six - faced a crisis.
His business had recently failed. His savings were wiped out when, after insurance wouldn't cover a rotting exterior wall in his home, he had paid nearly $20,000 to replace it. And he wasn't sure how he was going to make his next house payment.

Nolan said he went to the bishop of his Latter-day Saint ward, or congregation, for help. He knew that the church sometimes provides financial assistance to those in need, and - given his longtime devotion, including a two-year proselytizing mission and "significant" service positions in his ward - he thought he would find support there.
Instead, Nolan said, the bishop reviewed his finances and authorized him to get $40 worth of food. That was it."

"Several months after this experience - during which time Nolan said he worked three jobs to scrape by - a whistleblower alleged that the church had amassed $100 billion by stockpiling surplus donations instead of using them for charitable works.

Church leaders say the "rainy day" account is meant to guard against disasters or lean economic times - like credit crunches, stock slides and recessions - and to fund operations in poorer parts of the world where member donations cannot keep up.
Nolan said learning that the church has billions of dollars but didn't help in his time of need "literally felt like a punch to the face."

To process his emotions, Nolan turned to something that's always been therapeutic for him: writing music. And after composing several songs, he realized a musical would be the perfect vehicle to share them."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Does anyone here know the reasons he was denied assistance?

Were they valid?


Given what the story outlines, I'd have to guess that the argument was that his home (now repaired) was a considerable asset, and that it wouldn't be fair to protect him from having to sell what so many others cannot even afford to own in the first place?
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: ISO15693: Does anyone here know the reasons he was denied assistance?

Were they valid?

Given what the story outlines, I'd have to guess that the argument was that his home (now repaired) was a considerable asset, and that it wouldn't be fair to protect him from having to sell what so many others cannot even afford to own in the first place?


The LDS church has enough money to provide for a home for all of its members, so that's a pretty flimsy argument already.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: ISO15693: Does anyone here know the reasons he was denied assistance?

Were they valid?

Given what the story outlines, I'd have to guess that the argument was that his home (now repaired) was a considerable asset, and that it wouldn't be fair to protect him from having to sell what so many others cannot even afford to own in the first place?


I expect the article would mention if he had lost his home as a result, and since it doesn't I think we can presume he didn't lose his home.
He probably applied for forbearance with the lender and got it.
 
