 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Today's pickup trucks are nearly as big as some WW II tanks   (vice.com) divider line
56
    More: Murica, M4 Sherman, Panzer IV, World War II, Panther tank, Tank, Korean War, pickup trucks, majority of vehicles  
•       •       •

1033 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 2:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OdradekRex: And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.


Beaten to the punch. Well played!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
During World War II, American auto manufacturers played a major role in assembling the famed "Arsenal of Democracy" that helped defeat delay the Nazis.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.


Oh, now you've done it, there will be a 500 post thread about the Sherman being the best tank ever built (it was a flammable piece of shiat).
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: OdradekRex: And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.

Oh, now you've done it, there will be a 500 post thread about the Sherman being the best tank ever built (it was a flammable piece of shiat).


The Pontiac Aztek of tanks.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That article writer is very triggered.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Bslim: OdradekRex: And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.

Oh, now you've done it, there will be a 500 post thread about the Sherman being the best tank ever built (it was a flammable piece of shiat).

The Pontiac Aztek of tanks.


What does that make the Grant?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkPanda: NewportBarGuy: Bslim: OdradekRex: And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.

Oh, now you've done it, there will be a 500 post thread about the Sherman being the best tank ever built (it was a flammable piece of shiat).

The Pontiac Aztek of tanks.

What does that make the Grant?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Guess they haven't gotten any smaller since July.
 
wxboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Probably a bit heavier than the tanks though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Besides some of the German tanks, most tanks in WW2 were pretty small.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nothing makes you look dumber than driving your F750 from your paved driveway to your office job. I hope gas hits 8 dollars a gallon.
 
ongbok
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
After seeing some of these trucks out in the wild, I would have said that they were just as big.

/I saw this little guy have to literally jump out of his truck to get out of it, then climb back in like he was trying to scale a wall.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Antifas defeated Nazis with tanks, now Nazis drive trucks the size of tanks to run over Antifas. You can't explain that.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I went to Home Depot yesterday and walked by an old Toyota truck. I couldn't help notice how small it looked compared to all the other trucks in the lot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bslim: OdradekRex: And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.

Oh, now you've done it, there will be a 500 post thread about the Sherman being the best tank ever built (it was a flammable piece of shiat).


What they lacked in quality, they made up for in quantity.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: Nothing makes you look dumber than driving your F750 from your paved driveway to your office job. I hope gas hits 8 dollars a gallon.


Yeah....and that won't screw over lower middle class people with regular cars.

*Eye Roll*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: ArkPanda: NewportBarGuy: Bslim: OdradekRex: And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.

Oh, now you've done it, there will be a 500 post thread about the Sherman being the best tank ever built (it was a flammable piece of shiat).

The Pontiac Aztek of tanks.

What does that make the Grant?

[Fark user image image 850x448]


*Jeep Wave*
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is why I don't like the Purge movies.  They don't have any eco-terrorists. If there was a purge I'd be blowing up trucks like a fat kid eating candy on pot.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hell, my Prius C is as big as some WWII tanklettes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: ArkPanda: NewportBarGuy: Bslim: OdradekRex: And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.

Oh, now you've done it, there will be a 500 post thread about the Sherman being the best tank ever built (it was a flammable piece of shiat).

The Pontiac Aztek of tanks.

What does that make the Grant?

[Fark user image 850x448]


Show off.  Bet the heater works and the fans

Remember when Patton was pushing through western Europe and came across $3.59.9 cents a gallon gasoline?  And that was self serve.  "If Berlin had been downhill we'd have beaten the damn Ruskies to it!"
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Pedal Pedal: Nothing makes you look dumber than driving your F750 from your paved driveway to your office job. I hope gas hits 8 dollars a gallon.

Yeah....and that won't screw over lower middle class people with regular cars.

*Eye Roll*


Now I hope it's 10 dollars a gallon.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ganriki.orgView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russians called the Grant / Lee tanks 'a coffin for 7 brothers'
 
Thingster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To pit this into better perspective, the Ford F150 has been the same basic size give or take a few inches since about 1963.  Whenever they went to the non step-up behind the door body.

So this is just another article trying to shame Americans about what they drive, disguised as information.

And full-size American sedans of the same era, were bigger than trucks when comparing length with similar widths.

Americans like big cars, but WWII tanks were generally pretty small - owing to having to be able to navigate European cities and cross old stone bridges.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: NewportBarGuy: ArkPanda: NewportBarGuy: Bslim: OdradekRex: And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.

Oh, now you've done it, there will be a 500 post thread about the Sherman being the best tank ever built (it was a flammable piece of shiat).

The Pontiac Aztek of tanks.

What does that make the Grant?

[Fark user image 850x448]

Show off.  Bet the heater works and the fans

Remember when Patton was pushing through western Europe and came across $3.59.9 cents a gallon gasoline?  And that was self serve.  "If Berlin had been downhill we'd have beaten the damn Ruskies to it!"


He should have done what Rommel did in 1940, just fill up at the abandoned French gas stations along the route.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: Nothing makes you look dumber than driving your F750 from your paved driveway to your office job. I hope gas hits 8 dollars a gallon.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What an F750 may look like.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thingster: So this is just another article trying to shame Americans about what they drive


You say that like it's a bad thing
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tell the drivers of behemoth trucks that they should never let their trucks get so obese; it's just not healthy.  Tell them they need to put their trucks on a healthy diet of unleaded plus so they can get down to a more normal size.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Still no explanation for why pickup truck drivers - and only pickup truck drivers - feel the need to get within 2 inches of my rear end at stoplights. Like, they bought the dick compensator with the angry face, and now they feel the need to show it off in the rear window of every hatchback they encounter?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Pedal Pedal: Nothing makes you look dumber than driving your F750 from your paved driveway to your office job. I hope gas hits 8 dollars a gallon.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

What an F750 may look like.


Actually in Dupont Registry I've seen them converted into personal trucks. I don't like trucks or most of their users. But. If I won the lottery, I'd definitely get a fancy F750. But paint with unicorns and BLM and other stuff. 😆
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The WWII tanks were cheaper.
 
phedex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: ArkPanda: NewportBarGuy: Bslim: OdradekRex: And stop a round from an 88mm about as well too.

Oh, now you've done it, there will be a 500 post thread about the Sherman being the best tank ever built (it was a flammable piece of shiat).

The Pontiac Aztek of tanks.

What does that make the Grant?

[Fark user image 850x448]


I want to grab david tracy and shake the crazy out of him. I do not understand that man.

/still read his articles.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TIL: The engine in my 2017 Honda Accord roughly the same horsepower as a Panzer III Ausf. A.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At the traffic light yesterday, I glanced over at the 4-door "Jeep" next to me and realized that thing is twice as big as a WWII Jeep.
 
Road_King
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty sure my 3/4 ton crew cab 4x4 diesel is the size of a Sherman, though a bit lighter.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: TIL: The engine in my 2017 Honda Accord has roughly the same horsepower as a Panzer III Ausf. A.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Still no explanation for why pickup truck drivers - and only pickup truck drivers - feel the need to get within 2 inches of my rear end at stoplights. Like, they bought the dick compensator with the angry face, and now they feel the need to show it off in the rear window of every hatchback they encounter?


I get the same in Austin, black or olive drab bedliner sprayed all over the truck, they all drive 85 and get right up on your ass, possible Punisher, Gadsden Flag or Infowars stickers. Angry neck-beard dude bro with wrap sunglasses and trucker hat. Every goddamn time.....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: The_Sponge: Pedal Pedal: Nothing makes you look dumber than driving your F750 from your paved driveway to your office job. I hope gas hits 8 dollars a gallon.

Yeah....and that won't screw over lower middle class people with regular cars.

*Eye Roll*

Now I hope it's 10 dollars a gallon.


Okay pal.
 
p51d007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I remember how HUGE automobiles were in the early 70's...until the OPEC "oil crisis" came along
and gas went up to a SHOCKING 50 cents per gallon.  That's when cars got TINY, engines went
from 400+ cubic inches down to 4 cylinder bicycle engines.  It's taken about 50 years for them to
grow back to where they were.  But, this time, it's "Suv's & trucks".
Ahhh... I remember the days when my father sold "farm trucks".  roll down windows, AM radio, vinyl
seats, no AC...for a couple thousand dollars.  Now, some command a price of a small house!
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: Mi-go amigo: TIL: The engine in my 2017 Honda Accord has roughly the same horsepower as a Panzer III Ausf. A.


Yeah, my 2010 Mazdaspeed3 has more HP than my rich buddies 87 911 and handles better. CSB, a week after he got it, he comes into the bar and just tosses me the keys. OK.....not going to ask questions. I'm leaving to go on my drive right as the Utexas game is getting out in Austin. In traffic for 20 minutes, which gives me time to figure out the clutch, which feels like a tractor. No power steering, no power brakes. But, I'm in a racing green Targa with tops off. People are taking pictures, I am laughing. Get it on the freeway full well knowing it's handling quirks, so I baby it. Get back about 45 minutes later, and give a visibly relieved friend his keys back. 3 hours later he wrecks it. Not bad, but 12000 in body damage bad. He was so ashamed that he didn't show up for a month to tell us. I just laughed....."well, you wanted a Porsche, welcome to the club...".
 
petec
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They did big before WWII too

history.comView Full Size



media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just look how big those truck have become!
/wanking motion
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Full disclosure I own a large pickup.

What drives me nuts are the people who buy a truck get the shortest bed possible and then put a bed cover over it. What in the world do you think you can haul with that.

I've been looking over the past couple of years for a possible new one, but it's impossible to find an 8 foot bed without building it to spec. I like to be able to fit full sheets of plywood or drywall in there or only have to make one trip to the gravel yard.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To be fair Americans are also double or more the weight of a soilder in ww2.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A 2022 F250 Crew Cab Long Bed is 10 inches shorter than a 76 Cadillac.Fleetwood.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I didn't realize how awesome pickup trucks were. Until I had a bed full of cabinets watching some guy try to put a small filing cabinet on/in his Prius.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

p51d007: I remember how HUGE automobiles were in the early 70's...until the OPEC "oil crisis" came along
and gas went up to a SHOCKING 50 cents per gallon.  That's when cars got TINY, engines went
from 400+ cubic inches down to 4 cylinder bicycle engines.  It's taken about 50 years for them to
grow back to where they were.  But, this time, it's "Suv's & trucks".
Ahhh... I remember the days when my father sold "farm trucks".  roll down windows, AM radio, vinyl
seats, no AC...for a couple thousand dollars.  Now, some command a price of a small house!


Yep. People used to buy a pickup as basic transportation, because it was cheaper than a car. Now they cost as much as a luxury auto.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: I didn't realize how awesome pickup trucks were. Until I had a bed full of cabinets watching some guy try to put a small filing cabinet on/in his Prius.


I be love my Jeep, but the cargo space sucks.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ifky: Full disclosure I own a large pickup.

What drives me nuts are the people who buy a truck get the shortest bed possible and then put a bed cover over it. What in the world do you think you can haul with that.

I've been looking over the past couple of years for a possible new one, but it's impossible to find an 8 foot bed without building it to spec. I like to be able to fit full sheets of plywood or drywall in there or only have to make one trip to the gravel yard.


Everyone that I mostly knew that drove an F-350 was a sub-contractor  and hauled tons of stuff in them and used them well. The general contractor for a job would usually send out his worthless son, who would sit in one on the phone all day, get out once every couple of hours to yell at his crew from Central America, and then go get drunk. Every goddamn day....
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.