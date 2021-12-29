 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   You're supposed to light the candles after people die not before   (bbc.com) divider line
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lighting a candle.  In an ICU.  What with all the oxygen concentrators and whatnot.

Bonus:  According to TFA, the guilty party was a hospital staff member.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was Beavis the hospital staff member's name?
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You a liter, subs?
 
neongoats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lite/light tomato/potato
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pure oxygen in cylinders which are commonly found in hospitals - and have been heavily relied on to treat Covid-19 patients - is highly flammable.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The old open flame in an oxygen rich environment gag?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Pure oxygen in cylinders which are commonly found in hospitals - and have been heavily relied on to treat Covid-19 patients - is highly flammable.

[c.tenor.com image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was retaking my WHMIS recert and the presenter asked us for an example of an oxidizer we had on site. I said we have a cage full of oxygen cylinders. The presenter said, no oxygen isn't an oxidizer.

I told my boss he should find a new presenter.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Or even light a candle
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Apparently all those stories of health care provider burnout are true.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"According to officials, it began when a candle was lit by a member of staff near five oxygen concentrators - which instantly caught fire."

Were they wearing green scrubs?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The candle was lit by a staff member? That sounds like suicide to me.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Local emergency services said that "ignorance of the elementary laws of physics and disregard for safety rules have led to irreparable losses".

Physics?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Local emergency services said that "ignorance of the elementary laws of physics and disregard for safety rules have led to irreparable losses".

Physics?


Hmmmm. Good question.
/Ignition and Combustion, Physics or Chemistry?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I really didn't know what to expect from that headline. Window seat with subby on the plane to hell please
 
