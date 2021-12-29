Fark NotNewsletter: Resolve to swear more in 2022 🤬

|
|
|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-12-29 12:15:32 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
I figured the news cycle would slow down at some point during the xmas break, but wow it's as if everyone just took the entire week off. So it goes. As a result though, we're gonna pass on this week's Fark News Livestream - here's hoping next week has more news in it. Or any news at all.
A heads up for everyone: The Swear Jar is finally launching next Wednesday, January 5th. TotalFarkers are going to get first crack at using it, mainly so we can figure out any bugs or quirks people find.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Megathuma figured out what was missing in listing photos for a house with black walls
scottydoesntknow was amazed by the marvels of modern science
sgleason818 wasn't sure if ads messed up the de-slided slide show or not
Ass_Master_Flash's user name checked out, maybe?
bearded clamorer asked a question about measuring one's salami
Redh8t told SoundOfOneHandWanking where to find a generous ruler
Creepy Lurker Guy will be designing your next car
GoodCopBadCop let us know what to do if we find out an asteroid is on its way to destroy us
Ivo Shandor took a guess at what happens if you spill liquid in a BMW X7's cupholder
KB202 told Nah'mean what to do about feeling old because of modern technology
Smart:
downstairs pointed out what often happens when people refuse to get vaccinated
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste shared a fact about Alyssa Milano
TWX remembered when a man bombed downtown Nashville on Christmas, 2020
TWX considered how to help American veterans who need homes
GardenWeasel gave advice on how to keep some diIdo from hacking your computer
Murflette shared a story from the olden days before everyone had a mobile phone with them at all times
ArcadianRefugee took a guess at why the 2016 "Ghostbusters" film was omitted from the Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection
CSB Sunday Morning: The day after Christmas
Smart: hubiestubert 's aunt was born the day after Christmas
Funny: The highest-voted funny comments were mostly not really stories, or they were not about the topic. There are some poop stories, though, in case you're into that kind of thing.
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Sin'sHero answered a question with a dad joke
OptionC came up with different names for a COVID and SARS vaccine that was developed by the U.S. Army
Kitty2.0 reminded us about Donald Trump's social media platform
b2theory had a plan since Republicans say they'll block any potential Supreme Court appointments by Joe Biden
wademh took issue with how the first versions of Trump's video to insurrectionists were characterized in a Fark headline
Politics Smart:
etoof explained how Trump got Ben Garrison to turn against him
Megathuma pointed out one reason why boomers are most likely to think student loan forgiveness isn't necessary
blastoh had a theory about Steve Bannon's plan for the U.S.
Martian_Astronomer recalled that Garrison turned against Trump at least once before
BizarreMan argued that Democrats don't really want Joe Manchin to switch parties
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba photoshopped a prince, princess, queen and duke
Wrongo brought in everyone's favorite drummer
Yammering_Splat_Vector drove the Deathmobile
Yammering_Splat_Vector found a capybara spending time with his nephews
RedZoneTuba made a sentimental choice in Christmas trees
Yammering_Splat_Vector found Ricky ruining date night yet again
RedZoneTuba brought a classic Christmas movie into the modern day
dlarsen222 discovered a devolved baby bird
Yammering_Splat_Vector's cat smiled brightly
Wrongo showed us how to get back at the moon for hitting your eye like a big pizza pie
From Caption these flaming Scottish people:
jokerscrowbar sensed a great disappointment in the Force
Cache cleared up a very strange case of mistaken identity
MillionDollarMo was either bragging or complaining
Fartist Friday: SHOW us your favorite artwork you've created featuring "Wintertime" (or create something new) and TELL us about it
This contest ended in a tie between RedZoneTuba's "Hostas in Winter" and knobmaker's "Winter Turtle Totem"
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: This week our theme is "Happy Gnu Ears." Create artwork featuring the mighty gnu, or the mighty GNU. All art mediums allowed including MS Paint, Draw, Photoshop, pen & paper, etc.
Farktography: Seasons' Greetings 14
markie_farkie won with a photo of a festive house panther
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Not to preach, but Moderna says we're living in a material world and if you've been touched by a variant for the very first time, you should get this booster shot
CIA Adviser says US is closer to civil war than any of us would like to believe. Fortunately she has book coming out
Meghan Markle could be deposed in Prince Andrew suit. She must really love cosplay
Stephen Miller claims he's experienced difficulty obtaining baby items, mostly their arms and legs
Reggie Jackson arrested at Windsor Castle
You know who else was expected to miss rest of regular season yet return for playoffs?
A fifth woman has hit the Noth tower
I tested negative for anthrax, but still have all these weird symptoms. What could this possibly be?
Turns out key evidence in the West Memphis Three case wasn't so much "destroyed in a fire" as it was "well catalogued at the police station" the entire time
"Fly my pretties! Fly!" "CUT. You can't say that Donald, try again." "Ok. Fly! Fly! Fly!" "CUT. No that's not good either." "OK. You are special people, I love you." "Dang, let's just go with that"
An actual grammar Nazi
Intel apologizes for briefly taking a moral stand against slave labor
Scientists up in arms over proposed octopus farm
These ancient footprints were made by humans, and not bears. This humans repeating
Looks like Microsoft has had a huge leaking AAS hole for four years
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although I'm still a bit unsure of the utility of AirPods with built-in chopsticks. On the Quiz itself, TwoHead makes it into the 1000 club with 1021, followed by Denjiro in second with 977 and dochaha in third with 973. The Third Man made fourth with 951, and Joelogon came in fifth with 945.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about where the next World Fark Party is very unlikely to be held. Only 37% of quiztakers knew that Jonas Gahr Stoere is the Prime Minister of Norway, who just announced the country was banning the sale of booze in bars and restaurants for the foreseeable future to cut down on COVID transmission. Fortunately, booze is still available for off-premises consumption, and they also do delivery there.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about where a 44-year-old bank robber in Delaware stashed his ill-gotten gains in his escape. 82% of quiztakers knew that he chose the bank's own ATM to make a deposit, reasoning that would be the last place they would look. Unfortunately, when you're on camera wearing the same thing you were wearing when you robbed the joint, and deposit the same amount that you just robbed, it's not hard to put two and two together.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about the 1996 movie "Mars Attacks!" and where the origin of the story came from. Only 30% of quiztakers knew that the sort-of success of "The Garbage Pail Kids Movie" (it made 150% of its budget at the box office, and brought in tons more on video) inspired producers to take a chance on another set of trading cards. If you want to take a look at the 1962 cards and the gorgeous art style (and "extreme violence" that caused so much public backlash and a complaint from a Connecticut District Attorney) you can see them over at OldSportsCards.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about Time Magazine's Person of the Year this year. 95% of quiztakers knew they had chosen the guy putting the most effort into leaving the planet rather than any of the people trying to save it, and went with Elon Musk. Oh, and ladies, he seems to have broken up with Grimes, so he's single.
If you missed out on the Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
