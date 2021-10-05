 Skip to content
 
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   KKKarma   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why, when you scream at neighbors, you include a litany of the specific behaviors that grind your gears, instead of going the lazy bigot route. Get creative. Hyperbole is something to work towards AFTER the complaint is registered, and even then you focus on the behaviors that you're upset with.

"Oi! Party boy, coming home at all hours in your wind up car! The whine of the traumatized hamsters ya lashed with rubberbands woke me from a sound drowsy! You ever thought to get a real car, because I understand that the Hot Wheels people want their roadsters back.  In the drive, out, make sure ya cackle like a grackle, good and loud because Lazarus didn't quite hear ye, ya numpty! I hope the party was good, because you left a trail of glitter behind you, and mah basset got a good lick, and now his sh*te looks like a kindergartner's Play Doh. I dinna care what ye do, or where ye go, but turn down that tortured dub step garbage afore ye come down the lane, there's people who are getting up as ye contemplate a fast tug in the shower afore goin' to Dreamland. And everyone in the neighborhood would appreciate it if you'd not shout and scream like a wounded kuka'bara when flogging the bishop!"
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

He physically assaulted the victim while shouting slurs - that's what made it a hate crime. They aren't charging this guy for yelling.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wish the definition of karma hadn't changed so much recently.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Literally so ironic.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder who he voted for.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison.

Isn't it supposed to be worse when it's a hate crime. I guess it's bad because it's just assault?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone still remember this dumb racist f*ck? He's STILL in jail, and the charges have been piling on him by the truckload.

daily-voice-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


https://nj1015.com/nj-prosecutor-no-s​p​ecial-treatment-for-mount-laurel-accus​ed-racist/
 
RyogaM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The test case for hate crimes was a case were a group of Black minors choose to beat up a White kid at random after seeing Mississippi Burning and wanting to beat up the first White person they could.  I note this because I expect to see at least one: wHY WhIT3 VictIMs NO gET HatE crIMes comment in this thread.
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wilson did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment Monday evening.

So apparently he's not in custody.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pea brains
 
muphasta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't Santee this time (where I live). 
Being a bigot must be hard in Chula Vista. It has a large percentage of Hispanic residents and is very close to the border. 
What a KKKnob.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Probably not, but if he were he probably wouldn't respond to a voicemail.
 
