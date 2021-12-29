 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave takes a backseat to last year's best in class as voted by you the listener. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD EOYC2020 rewind. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

a reminder that TOMORROW is our EOYC 2021. and as has become tradition, the show before the current year's EOYC gets preceded by last year's. so enjoy this replay - i've actually not listened to it since it aired, so i'll have some surprises myself.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
also, good morning you beautiful lot.

oh, and jazz pregame today.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'ello 'ello 'ello.
Wot's all this then?

I made a compilation CD for the car of some of the best of 2020
Also have a special Glorious folder on my HDD where many, if not all, the tracks live
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: 'ello 'ello 'ello.
Wot's all this then?

I made a compilation CD for the car of some of the best of 2020
Also have a special Glorious folder on my HDD where many, if not all, the tracks live
oh look at you.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here to bask in last year's glory.

Oh wait

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm here I guess. Maxine on lap.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes a todos!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uranus: Buenas tardes a todos!


Ya Wohl!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: 'ello 'ello 'ello.
Wot's all this then?

I made a compilation CD for the car of some of the best of 2020
Also have a special Glorious folder on my HDD where many, if not all, the tracks live
CD? Is that like a mixtape?

/yes, I am old
// How did you know?
/// Still want to hear it.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nesher: Pista: 'ello 'ello 'ello.
Wot's all this then?

I made a compilation CD for the car of some of the best of 2020
Also have a special Glorious folder on my HDD where many, if not all, the tracks live
CD? Is that like a mixtape?

/yes, I am old
// How did you know?
/// Still want to hear it.


I have it on vinyl
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Uranus: Buenas tardes a todos!

Ya Wohl!


Rastafarian conspiracy theorists...they'll never catch on.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nesher: Pista: 'ello 'ello 'ello.
Wot's all this then?

I made a compilation CD for the car of some of the best of 2020
Also have a special Glorious folder on my HDD where many, if not all, the tracks live
CD? Is that like a mixtape?

/yes, I am old
// How did you know?
/// Still want to hear it.


It's similar. But you don't need to keep a pen or pencil handy for it.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
making hot sauce and chutney...this is in the background until the main event:

Chicco - Papa Stop the War - Original copy off Master Tape - High Quality (HQ) SD
Youtube xT_CkRygAjw
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: Uranus: Buenas tardes a todos!

Ya Wohl!

Rastafarian conspiracy theorists...they'll never catch on.


That's what they want you to think
 
