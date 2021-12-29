 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Car salesman, bank robber, what's the difference?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A car salesman might rip off someone who matters. Fark banks.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Daddy was a bankrobber
But he never hurt nobody
He just loved to live that way
And he loved to steal your money
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It just seems so out of character for the Tom I knew," he said.

Seems more like it *was* his character, or the event's aftermath helped lead him in that direction. He didn't hurt anyone in the process, and although he was mistaken about his statute of limitations plan, he was smart enough to adapt and realize that the only way to not eventually be caught was to be as straight-laced as possible.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Q: Car salesman, bank robber, what's the difference?
A: Usually a suite and a tie
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i have some respect for a bank robber?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No bank robber ever slipped a warranty in to the robbery.

"He robbed the bank of $2000 and left us with a 10 year non cancelling roof to basement limited* warranty."
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The bank robber won't steal from you personally - it's all insured. The car salesman will absolutely wreck you financially, then brag about it to other car salesmen.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The bank robber is honest about stealing.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That was actually an interesting story. The guy doesnt seem like a scumbag rapist junkie types. Just a guy getting kicks by robbing. Not saying that's ok.

/for once I think article could've been longer and had more details
//he should've mentioned provided a whole timeline instead of just the yeah I was a bank robber part
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One keeps calling after the job is done....
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: Q: Car salesman, bank robber, what's the difference?
A: Usually a suite and a tie


So they book a suite and get the rocks off by tying people? Which one of them is that?

/also not your personal blah blah blah
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Among the many people he became friends with over the years was an FBI agent in Boston, Elliott said."

Yeah. So did Whitey Bulger.
 
