(WMUR New Hampshire)   Sandwich toasted   (wmur.com) divider line
16
1021 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 1:35 PM (42 minutes ago)



16 Comments     (+0 »)
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rest In Peace to the dog.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That definitely wasn't a cold cut headline, Subby.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Sandwich Police, what's the nature of your emergency please?"

"There's cheese on my club sandwich! Send the patty wagon!"
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Chief says family OK, but dog killed in Tuftonboro fire

Proof positive that a Hot Dog is in Sandwich. Or, was.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On the door, bang bang!
On the door baby, bang bang!

You're what?
Sandwich
Toasted!

Love shack, baby love shack!
Love shack, baby love shack!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 500x947]


Now with this story (and also thanks to my lack of geography skills), I now know there is at least one more Sandwich that is outside of Cape Cod, Massachusetts!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x667]


Oye, you're lucky the chief of the sandwich police's house just burnt down or I'd send them over there right now!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 500x947]


I hate it when all that's left is just two end pieces in the bread bag.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

puffy999: [media.giphy.com image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fallout 4 - "Sandwich Debate" Moss & Mikey Random Encounter Easter Egg Location
Youtube iV7PNgDT58k
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 308x172]


Depends on the sandwich. I'd at least take a written warning for a nice fried eggplant, prosciutto, coleslaw and mozzarella on a fresh hoagie roll.
 
