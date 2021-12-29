 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   "Maurizio Buratti, known to his fans as Mauro from Mantua, had boasted of being a 'plague spreader' after deliberately going to a supermarket without a mask while feeling ill and having a temperature, just days before hospitalization"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Too bad if he suffered like the mofo he is.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are/were people that died of covid purely because of their misinformed beliefs. This A-hole went out of his way to spread the disease when infected and obviously sick, to be deliberate.

Zero Farks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The real reason why Romeo Montague was so upset.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are only two sides in this war and he chose the wrong one.  He died from friendly fire.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.  If anything, something of value was gained: One fewer plague spreader and anti-masker/antivaxxer infecting the world, and the collective IQ of the species just rose a tiny bit higher.

Good riddance to bad trash.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: He died doing what he loved.


Wheezing.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But with his willful and deliberate bad behavior, I'm all for shiatting on his legacy and his grave.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
38 degrees!? How did that frozen pig even walk?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well they don't call him Mauro the Bridge Builder or Mauro the Mask Wearer...
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
for people like this i wish there was a hell.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ciao baby
 
Malenfant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: for people like this i wish there was a hell.


If that were true, we'd have an evil god to destroy. Fortunately, it's just religious nonsense.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, at least he died slowly suffocating to death.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not much better than "Typhoid Mary" Mallon.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the only thing that would make the pictures in tfa better would be id every last protester in the 4th pic were doing ttat super italian hand gesture too
 
EricBobo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Grandfather Nurgle thanks you for your loyal service.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He boasted of going to a supermarket with a 38-degree fever without a mask

What was his fever with a mask?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: There are/were people that died of covid purely because of their misinformed beliefs. This A-hole went out of his way to spread the disease when infected and obviously sick, to be deliberate.

Zero Farks.


Oh, I give a fark.  I give a fark that he wasn't immediately arrested and jailed in isolation.  Most civilized states (and I mean 'states' as in nations here) have laws criminalizing such behavior.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope it was a slow and painful death.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Adios motherfarker
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope his death was painful.
 
kore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: There are/were people that died of covid purely because of their misinformed beliefs. This A-hole went out of his way to spread the disease when infected and obviously sick, to be deliberate.

Zero Farks.
[Fark user image 425x239]


Giving you a Smart is all well and good but it's important to stand in solidarity.

We're all sick of the pandemic but some people are hell-bent on willfully maintaining the cycle, putting people at risk, and then complaining about it. When those people die they have reaped what they've sown, no one can say they weren't warned.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What are the Catholic rites of burial for a mass murderer?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to scoff at science fiction and horror movies when some side character would do something so insanely stupid for the purposes of advancing the plot, like going to the cellar alone or letting the alien out of confinement.  It was just lazy writing.  "That's so dumb," I would say, "No person would do something so stupid in that scenario."

I don't say that anymore.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He deliberately infected people. I celebrate his death.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: I used to scoff at science fiction and horror movies when some side character would do something so insanely stupid for the purposes of advancing the plot, like going to the cellar alone or letting the alien out of confinement.  It was just lazy writing.  "That's so dumb," I would say, "No person would do something so stupid in that scenario."

I don't say that anymore.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Not much better than "Typhoid Mary" Mallon.


Oh, much worse. Mary Mallon didn't understand why she was dangerous, because the understanding of disease carriers was both limited and new, and she got conflicting information. Public health based on science was in its infancy for a long time.

This motherfarker had all the benefits of an extremely sophisticated scientific understanding of this specific public health risk, he knew people were dying of the disease, he knew he had it, he knew how to be safe, and he went out of his way to put people at risk while patting himself on the back publicly for it.

He crossed a moral event horizon because of his pathological shiattiness. He's a monster, and the world is safer for him being dead.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
without a mask while feverish dies from Covid aged 61

And here I thought the last 2 years were long...
 
susler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ditto the good riddance comment.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
38 degrees...he sounds cool...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTP 2: 38 degrees...he sounds cool...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
